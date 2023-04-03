Listen to the audio version of the article

It will still take a couple of years before we can put a stop to the long story of completing the Asti-Cuneo motorway, but in the meantime the section of the work that represents lot II.6b of the Asti-Cuneo motorway has been opened to traffic, between the Alba ring road and the Alba-West junction. A ceremony in the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Matteo Salvini, the President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio and the CEO of the ASTM Group, Umberto Tosoni

“This is a stable and feasible project, which can be completed in a short time – explained Tosoni – I am a great supporter of the concession system, which allows for virtuous collaboration between the public and private sectors”. Tosoni thanked the ready institutional interlocutors and recalled that ASTM «is a Group that wants to invest in the country, Asti-Cuneo allows us to complete our vision of the motorway of the future and carries forward the objective of revolutionizing the Italian motorway network, we want offer users high-level and value-added services».

The second lot – 5 kilometers … – is ready and at the opening of the ceremony, Minister Salvini announced that the Ministry of Culture too – the last authorization step missing – has given a favorable opinion, with 31 prescriptions, for the completion of the last lot of the Asti-Cuneo». The construction site can therefore, according to forecasts, be completed by 2024, assures the company.

The works carried out concern a 4.8 kilometer link to connect the Alba ring road to the Alba Ovest junction, with a direct connection to the Verduno hospital.

We started talking about Asti-Cuneo in the 1990s, two lots and about ten kilometers of road were missing from completion. The matter was unblocked with the renegotiation of the concession contract between the Government and the motorway concessionaire Autostrada Asti-Cuneo Spa, and the adaptation of the Alba ring road to the characteristics of the motorway. In January 2021, the signing of the additional deeds between ASTM and Mit allowed the unblocking of the construction sites on lot 2.6, in turn divided into lot 2.6A (Verduno – Enel dam) and 2.6B (Roddi-Verduno), completed.