Home Entertainment BAPE GALLERY™ Global Tour Exhibition 13 Art Paintings Sold Out at a Total Price of Over US$800,000
Entertainment

BAPE GALLERY™ Global Tour Exhibition 13 Art Paintings Sold Out at a Total Price of Over US$800,000

by admin
BAPE GALLERY™ Global Tour Exhibition 13 Art Paintings Sold Out at a Total Price of Over US$800,000

To celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary, A BATHING APE® previously teamed up with 12 global artists: Adam Lister, Alvaro Ilizarbe, Arkiv Vilmansa, Eric Inkala, Jasper Wong, Lilkool, Sam Taylor, Simone Legno, Steven Harrington, Tomotatsu Gima, Oso De Agua , Shark Seijin, and jointly present 13 art paintings, which will be available worldwide on March 25. A few days ago, 13 original art paintings were finally sold for a total price of more than 800,000 US dollars (approximately RMB 5.5 million). Among them, Arkiv Vilmansa’s “PARADISE, 2022” was sold for 200,000 US dollars, and the second transaction price was Arkiv Vilmansa’s “ARKIV CAMO, 2022” and “TIGER CAMO, 2021” by Simone Legno, both at $120,000.

In addition, BAPE GALLERY™ will also officially release 12 replica prints of art paintings globally on April 8th. prints. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

See also  How to know the cheapest fuel and save? With Waze you can

You may also like

Massive black hole discovered in distant galaxy by...

Funds to make companies more attractive (and competitive):...

Prince Harry: Luxury appearance causes explosives! Harry is...

Sun Haoyue’s 2023 Piano Solo Concert Global Tour...

Wedding, two children, a dog: Leni Klum is...

Versace ICONS series new launch

DSDS sound breakdown: Katja Krasavice accuses RTL of...

The main poster of 2023 Qingdao Film and...

„The Big Bang Theory“-Star Kaley Cuoco ist Mutter

Gucci x adidas new joint series shoes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy