To celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary, A BATHING APE® previously teamed up with 12 global artists: Adam Lister, Alvaro Ilizarbe, Arkiv Vilmansa, Eric Inkala, Jasper Wong, Lilkool, Sam Taylor, Simone Legno, Steven Harrington, Tomotatsu Gima, Oso De Agua , Shark Seijin, and jointly present 13 art paintings, which will be available worldwide on March 25. A few days ago, 13 original art paintings were finally sold for a total price of more than 800,000 US dollars (approximately RMB 5.5 million). Among them, Arkiv Vilmansa’s “PARADISE, 2022” was sold for 200,000 US dollars, and the second transaction price was Arkiv Vilmansa’s “ARKIV CAMO, 2022” and “TIGER CAMO, 2021” by Simone Legno, both at $120,000.

In addition, BAPE GALLERY™ will also officially release 12 replica prints of art paintings globally on April 8th. prints. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.