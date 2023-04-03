It was performed in recent days at theRadiotherapy Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara (directed by Dr. Antonio Stefanelli) il first treatment that sees the use of the innovative source projector for interventional radiotherapy (Brachytherapy). It is a radiotherapy technique that uses radioactive sources capable of delivering the treatment in a highly selective way.

Radiotherapy of S. Anna has been using the technique for decades of brachytherapy, especially for the gynecological malignancies, in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team. The update that has just been performed will make it possible to carry out more sophisticated and integrated innovative treatments with external radiotherapy, thanks to the use of treatment plan integration systems. You will also be able to plan using techniques imaging such as Magnetic Resonance (so-called hybrid technique).

The new device will therefore allow interventional radiotherapy to be performed gynecologicalcutaneous and intracavitary (esophagus, bronchus, biliary tract) according to the most modern radiotherapy indications, thanks also to the multidisciplinary collaborations consolidated over the years with the specializations present in the S. Anna Hospital in Ferrara.

“Ferrara – stated Dr. Stefanelli – is one of the reference centers with considerable experience in brachytherapy which actively collaborates with the national group of interventional radiotherapy of AIRO (Italian Association of Oncological Radiotherapy), especially gynecological, but not only: hence the new definition of interventional radiotherapy. Continuous and constant training and updating are also required, which this year translated into the participation of Dr. Serena Medoro, Head of brachytherapy, in an important master’s degree at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. I have to thank the staff of Radiotherapy and Health Physics for the ever renewed enthusiasm and spirit of collaboration even in difficult times and for the special attention dedicated to patients”.