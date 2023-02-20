It was the first petroleum car to circulate in Italy, but the memory of it had been lost. Guarded since time immemorial, we are talking about a few decades, inside the National Automobile Museum in Turin, however it had been cataloged inaccurately, ending up in oblivion. It is the Peugeot Type 3 chassis 25, ordered by Count Gaetano Rossi of Schio and arrived in our country on 2 January 1893, three years after the first cars equipped with a heat engine were built by Armand Peugeot. And inaugurating, 130 years ago, the presence of the Peugeot brand in Italy. Even today for the brand of the Lion, merged into the Stellantis group after the merger between PSA and FCA, Italy is the second most important market in the world, after France.

After 130 years, the ambition of the French company is to rise to second place behind Fiat among the best-selling brands in our country – explained Thierry Lonziano, director of Peugeot Italia – leading the energy transition of mobility, thanks also to the debut on the Italian market of the new 408. With the arrival of 5 100% electric versions over the next two years, by 2025 Peugeot will have a 100% electric version of each model in the range, to reach 2030 when it will sell only 100% models electric.

Finally, Peugeot aims to achieve its goal of “Carbon Net Zero” by 2038. A goal that goes beyond 100% electrification and takes into consideration the materials used for the design and manufacture of products, but also the energy used and the integration of components, in a circular economy approach.

«Peugeot – said Lonziano – wants to reach a share of between 6 and 7% of the Italian market in 2023, compared to 5.5% last year. We grow thanks to our very important product portfolio, the fact that the production of the plants is improving month by month and the ability to seduce our customers».