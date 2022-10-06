The first RTX 4090 public version graphics card will be officially launched on October 15th from 12999 yuan-nVIDIA

Today, NVIDIA officially announced that the RTX 4090 graphics card will be released in stock offline in China on October 15th. It is reported that, This time, NVIDIA will cooperate with Shenyang Jingdong Mall, together with ASUS, Colorful and MSI Saida manufacturers, to sell RTX 4090 graphics cards.

Visit the purchase page: Summary of Jingdong NVIDIA series products

By then,Users can purchase four graphics cards including NVIDIA RTX 4090 public version graphics card, ASUS TUF-RTX 4090 24GB GAMING, Colorful Tomahawk RTX 4090 Deluxe Edition, MSI RTX 4090 GAMING XTRIO 24Gthe starting price is 12,999 yuan.

The reservation for this event will end on October 9, and the purchase qualifications will be announced from October 12 to 14. Qualified users can go to offline stores to purchase on October 15.

The RTX 4090 is NVIDIA’s latest flagship graphics card, with 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of high-speed GDDR6X memory. In the Geekbench CUDA running test project, the RTX 4090 scored 417,713 points, reaching the RTX 3090 Ti 1.6 times.

Not surprisingly, after this offline event,RTX 4090 graphics cards, including NVIDIA public graphics cards, will be officially released in the domestic market.