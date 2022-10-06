届时，用户可以购买NVIDIA%20RTX%204090公版显卡、华硕TUF-RTX%204090%2024GB%20GAMING、七彩虹战斧RTX%204090豪华版、微星RTX%204090%20GAMING%20XTRIO%2024G在内的四款显卡，起售价12999元。

此次活动预约将在10月9日截止，并在10月12日到14日公布购买资格，获得资格的用户可在10月15日前往线下门店购买。

RTX%204090是NVIDIA最新发布的旗舰级显卡，拥有760亿个晶体管，16384个CUDA核心和24GB的高速GDDR6X显存，在Geekbench%20CUDA跑分测试项目中，RTX%204090的得分为417713分，达到了RTX%203090%20Ti的1.6倍。

不出意外，在此次线下活动后，包括NVIDIA公版显卡在内的RTX%204090显卡将正式在国内市场发售。

The first RTX 4090 public version graphics card will be officially launched on October 15th from 12999 yuan-nVIDIA

Today, NVIDIA officially announced that the RTX 4090 graphics card will be released in stock offline in China on October 15th. It is reported that,This time, NVIDIA will cooperate with Shenyang Jingdong Mall, together with ASUS, Colorful and MSI Saida manufacturers, to sell RTX 4090 graphics cards.

By then,Users can purchase four graphics cards including NVIDIA RTX 4090 public version graphics card, ASUS TUF-RTX 4090 24GB GAMING, Colorful Tomahawk RTX 4090 Deluxe Edition, MSI RTX 4090 GAMING XTRIO 24Gthe starting price is 12,999 yuan.

The reservation for this event will end on October 9, and the purchase qualifications will be announced from October 12 to 14. Qualified users can go to offline stores to purchase on October 15.

The RTX 4090 is NVIDIA’s latest flagship graphics card, with 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores and 24GB of high-speed GDDR6X memory. In the Geekbench CUDA running test project, the RTX 4090 scored 417,713 points, reaching the RTX 3090 Ti 1.6 times.

Not surprisingly, after this offline event,RTX 4090 graphics cards, including NVIDIA public graphics cards, will be officially released in the domestic market.

