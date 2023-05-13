The flight to Dubai moves from Cagliari to Olbia. The crux of the single subject for the three Sardinian airports

Listen to the audio version of the article

Reservations went below expectations and the flight to Dubai moved from Cagliari to Olbia. The decision, which has aroused several protests and criticisms, was taken by the two Sardinian airport management companies, Sogaer and Geasar, in recent days.

We change airports

Guaranteed connections, therefore, but with a change on the run. “Despite the efforts made by the Cagliari airport – reads the joint note signed by the two management companies – the UAE carrier has found a booking trend not in line with expectations and has evaluated the cancellation of flights to and from the island ». Therefore a search to avoid canceling connections and what had been the novelty for summer 2023. «In order not to deprive passengers departing and arriving in Sardinia of the opportunity to take advantage of the extensive Flydubai network which, also by virtue of the he code sharing agreement with the Emirates company offers connections to the most sought-after world destinations – the two companies continue – a discussion table has therefore been set up between the airports of Cagliari and Olbia, allowing Sardinia to be kept in the Flydubai network: the first scheduled intercontinental connection ever operated in Sardinia which will be available from the Olbia airport and not from the Cagliari airport».

We need a strong system

The solution, as the two companies point out, also brings out the need for the air airport system to have a strong system. Argument that is linked to the ongoing discussion, relating precisely to the hypothesis of a single entity for the three Sardinian airports. “Having averted the more than concrete risk of losing the island’s first intercontinental scheduled route to the benefit of other Italian or foreign airports, and having done so with a joint effort by the two main Sardinian airports, clearly demonstrates the need to cohesion within the Sardinian airport system – continue Sogaer and Geasar -. The current context of air transport is characterized by important challenges linked to the global geopolitical situation and the growing hyper-competitiveness of airports and carriers. Sardinia cannot, therefore, remain the victim of particularisms and waste energies and resources in individual actions with limited chances of success”.

Systematize the three stopovers

Hence the need to find solutions and build what has been defined as the transport network. « Putting the three Sardinian airports into a system and equipping them with a common strategy appears to be the only viable solution, the only way to enhance the specific characteristics of each airport and its territory in a system logic aimed at guaranteeing an advantage for the entire regional territory – conclude the companies -. Facing competition from other national and international airports effectively is a challenge that the three Sardinian airports must necessarily face together”.

The attack by Federalberghi and Confcommercio

There is no shortage of controversy in the scenario. The presidents of Confcommercio and Federalberghi of Southern Sardinia, Alberto Bertolotti and Fausto Mura, take a stand, speaking of “theft in the Sardinian capital” and “a slap in the face to the Region and the Cagliari-Oristano Chamber of Commerce”. «By losing the connection with Dubai, all of Sardinia definitively loses an annual bridge with the Emirates – write the two presidents -. Transferring it to Olbia will inevitably make the connection seasonal and episodic». Not only that: “After 5 years of preparatory work, the direct flight to Dubai – they add – becomes a chimera, with all due respect to the largest airport on the island, which serves over two thirds of the population and which is the only strategic airport in Sardinia” .