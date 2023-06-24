Home » The former Whirlpool site in Naples was handed over to Tea Tek
Business

by admin
The Government Commissioner for Zes Campania has signed the early handover

by Vera Viola

June 24, 2023

Tea Tek takes possession of the former Whirlpool site in Naples. The Government Commissioner of the ZES area, Giosy Romano, has signed the report of early entry into possession of the “ex Whirlpool” real estate compendium. In this way representatives of the Campania company can view the site and evaluate which interventions to carry out in order to start new productions.

“It was very exciting to meet the workers at the facility – says Felice Granisso, CEO of Tea Tek – The inspection of the building is the first step, the factory of the future that the city of Naples deserves starts from here”. Tea Tek group is the company which has been entrusted with the project to reindustrialize the site in via Argine in Naples, guaranteeing the inclusion of the former Whirlpool workers. Tea Tek is an international group based in Naples that deals with renewable energy and water management.

