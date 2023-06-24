significant increase in the survival rate

As stated in an article recently published in the journal Nature, women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer since 2010 have a much lower risk of dying than those diagnosed in the 20s90, a study of over half a million women in England has shown. The search took a good 10 years, he explained Carolyn Taylorlead author of the study and an oncologist at the University of OxfordIn the United Kingdom.

The analysis includes the 512.447 donne in England diagnosed with early invasive breast cancer between January 1993 and December; the researchers tracked the women through December 2020 utilizzando i dati del National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service.

The study of half a million women with breast cancer

The study showed that women who received a similar diagnosis in the 1993-99 they had a 14.4% higher risk of dying within 5 years. This dropped to 4.9% for women who were diagnosed in 2010-15. The findings were published June 13 in “The BMJ”. “We knew that mortality had decreased over the past 20 years, but we didn’t know by how much,” he has declared Taylor. “That’s a two-thirds reduction.” The study showed that the risk of death decreased in nearly all age groups, both for women whose cancer was diagnosed through screening and for those who weren’t screened.

However, the reasons for the decline are not yet clear. Since the 1990s, awareness of breast cancer has increased and routine screening is offered to more of the female population in England than previously. Randomized trials have demonstrated how specific treatments affect survival after diagnosis. “What we can’t do is say how much of this improvement is due to treatment or screening or awareness that breast cancer exists,” he has declared Taylor.

The drop in the death rate

The decline in the death rate was no surprise, he said Naser Turabidirector of trials and implementation of Cancer Research UK (CRUK) in London. crutches funded the research, but Turabi he was not involved in the study. “Research is incredibly important in determining the success of treatments“, he explained about it, and this study will help patients make more informed decisions about their treatment.

“Involving patients in an awareness campaign was important to the study“, he has declared Taylor. The scientists appointed two patient representatives to lead their research. “They helped us with the questions we had to deal with. They reviewed the analyzes and provided feedback throughout the study. And they helped us interpret the results, understanding their point of view.”

Large-scale studies like this one that track findings over many years are important for setting research priorities and funding, he says Turabi. “Fundamentally, if we are unable to monitor the success of the interventions we have implemented, the application of our findings fails.”

