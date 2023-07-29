OK-Health and Wellness August 2023

The new issue of OK Salute e Benessere is on newsstands, you can read the Summary of the issue below August 2023. We are waiting for you at the newsstand!

In this issue of OK Salute e Benessere

Cover story: Benedetta Mazza – INSULTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA BECAUSE I HAD LOST WEIGHT

“In a period of stress I lost ten kilos and the comments made me understand that we are still a long way from real acceptance of one’s body”.

Damn social networks, cross and delight of my life. On the one hand

they are an irreplaceable tool for those who do a job like mine, on the other hand they expose you to the superficial judgment of anyone. I am an anomalous girl in the Italian television and fashion scene. We speak very often of body positivity (a movement focused on the fight against derision of the body, the so-called body shaming, promoting the acceptance of all physical aspects regardless of one’s size and shape, ed), but in reality size still matters a lot …

DNA exploration is changing medicine

After twenty years of experience abroad, first in France and then in New York, in 2020 she returned to Rome, where she founded the Giunta Lab.

The work of the researcher and her team is to study the black holes of the human genome to understand their role in diseases and make cancer, but not only, more preventable and treatable …



