Home » The Future of Financial Technology: Exploring the Transition to Intelligence and Digitalization
Business

The Future of Financial Technology: Exploring the Transition to Intelligence and Digitalization

by admin

Title: Former Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission Calls for Improved Fintech Security Governance

Date: July 20, 2023

Beijing – The “2023 Zhongguancun Forum Series Activities – The Seventh Fintech and Financial Security Conference” took place in Beijing on July 20, addressing the evolving landscape of financial technology and the need for enhanced security governance. Xiao Gang, the former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, emphasized the importance of technology‘s role in the financial industry and the potential risks associated with its integration.

During his address, Xiao Gang highlighted that the financial sector has witnessed a new wave of informatization, digitalization, and intelligence due to the integration of technology. This trend has reshaped the industry, with financial institutions benefiting from and utilizing technological innovations. According to him, the current phase of fintech development has transitioned from 2.0 to 3.0, moving towards increased intelligence and digitalization.

However, as financial technology continues to advance, new risks emerge, including privacy concerns and data monopolies. Xiao Gang emphasized the urgent need to address these risks and improve fintech security governance to safeguard the interests of both individuals and the industry.

In order to achieve this, he outlined several essential principles. Firstly, financial institutions must maintain their focus on serving the real economy and improving people’s lives. This principle ensures that technological innovations align with the needs of the public and the national economy.

Secondly, Xiao Gang stressed the importance of adhering to licensed financial operations, which requires clear delineation between the domains of finance and technology. This distinction will help prevent regulatory ambiguity and promote responsible usage of financial technology.

See also  A thorny issue

Thirdly, the former chairman called for a unified approach to supervision, combining prudent supervision, industry supervision, and technology supervision. This comprehensive oversight aims to elevate technology risk supervision as an integral part of systemic risk management.

Moreover, Xiao Gang emphasized the significance of multi-dimensional co-governance and international cooperation. Collaborative efforts among industry stakeholders and international partners can enhance fintech security measures and mitigate potential risks.

Finally, while promoting financial innovation, Xiao Gang urged caution and prudence. It is crucial to strike a balance between encouraging innovation and managing associated risks to maintain financial stability and security.

The “2023 Zhongguancun Forum Series Activities – The Seventh Fintech and Financial Security Conference” provided a platform for industry experts, policymakers, and professionals to discuss emerging trends and challenges in the financial technology sector. The insights shared by Xiao Gang shed light on the importance of enhancing fintech security governance for sustainable development and maintaining public trust in the financial industry.

As the financial sector continues to evolve, stakeholders must prioritize comprehensive security measures and collaborative efforts to ensure responsible and secure utilization of technology for the benefit of all.

You may also like

Healthcare, the real squeeze is 11%. Inflation and...

Electricity prices: Even bakeries disdain hardship aid

Thales: accounts growing in 1H 2023

Politics – Mali’s Constitutional Council confirms yes to...

Passengers of Delta Flight 555 Overcome Extreme Heat...

“Energy prices too high”: DIHK demands “cash drop”...

Lotus changes (and perhaps betrays) its story with...

Social – Welfare association warns traffic light of...

Mecspe Observatory: revenues and orders are stable in...

McFit: Operator slows down expansion abroad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy