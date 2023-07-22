Introducing the eMotion LV1 Session Editor: Prepare Your Mixer Projects Offline with Ease

Waves Introduces eMotion LV1 Session Editor for Offline Project Configuration

Audio technology company Waves has released the eMotion LV1 Session Editor, an offline session editor that allows mixers to prepare eMotion LV1 sessions on any laptop or desktop computer. The software is available for free and enables mixers to set up LV1 mixer projects offline, saving time and money.

With the eMotion LV1 Session Editor, mixers can complete time-consuming prep tasks offline before arriving at the venue. They can configure all aspects of the eMotion LV1 mixer project, including assigning and configuring offline I/O devices, plug-in racks, and console preferences, among others. This offline project file can then be loaded into the main LV1 software upon arrival at the performance venue, streamlining the setup process.

It’s important to note that the LV1 Session Editor does not transmit audio, so sound playback is not available offline. However, when hardware I/O devices are connected and assigned to the live LV1 mixer, the editor’s offline I/O settings will be directly applied to the hardware devices.

The LV1 Session Editor features the same interface as the main version of the LV1 software console, ensuring seamless movement of session configurations between the two. Users can save an LV1 project in the main LV1 software, edit it offline in the session editor software, and then reload it in the main console. Presets can also be merged into offline projects.

Waves’ eMotion LV1 is a live digital mixing console system that utilizes SoundGrid technology to provide live sound engineers with studio-level performance mixing effects with real-time ultra-low latency processing. The system offers three versions: 64, 32, and 16 channels, catering to a range of live sound needs.

For more information and to download the eMotion LV1 Session Editor software, visit Waves’ product page at www.waves.com/mixers-racks/emotion-lv1-session-editor. To explore Waves’ complete range of live sound solutions, visit www.waves.com.

About Waves:

Waves is an audio technology company that provides cutting-edge software and hardware solutions for the music production, mixing, mastering, and live sound industries. With a reputation for innovation and excellence, Waves has become a go-to choice for audio professionals worldwide.

For more details on Waves’ products and to find a dealer near you, visit www.waves.com/dealers.

