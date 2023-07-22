Dead Juliette Mayniel, mother of Alessandro Gassmann-breaking latest news

Alessandro Gassmann’s mother Juliette Mayniel died. His son gave the news via Twitter. â€˜You are no longer here and you will always be there. I love you, have a good trip mom». The French actress was 87 years old.

Up until the mid-1980s, Juliette Mayniel was a very successful actress, starring in dozens of well-known films. For TV she acted as Circe for the drama The Odyssey (1968) and Madame Bovary (1978). She was the winner of a 1960 Silver Bear for Best Actress at the Berlin Film Festival for her performance in the film Story of a Deserter. Among other things, you acted in Eyes without a face (1960), Peccati in famiglia (1975), I prosseneti (1976), Il maestro di violino (1976) and From father to son (1982).

Alessandro was born from her relationship with the actor Vittorio Gassmann in the mid-sixties. His parents separated when he was only three years old but he has always maintained a very close bond with his mother.

