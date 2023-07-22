Rainstorm Warnings Issued for Multiple Regions in China; North China and Northeast China to Experience Strong Rainfall

Scattered Heavy Rainfall Expected in Multiple Areas of China

Yesterday, several regions in Beijing, Hebei, Henan, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guangxi, Taiwan, and other parts of China experienced heavy rainfall and local heavy rain, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory’s website. The forecast predicts that for the next three days, central and southern Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, and northeastern Inner Mongolia will face medium and low risks of rainstorm disasters. Residents are advised to remain cautious of local small and medium river floods, mountain torrents, geological disasters, and urban and rural waterlogging.

The North and Northeast of China to Experience Heavy Rainfall

From the 21st to the 23rd, Jianghan, Jiangsu, Anhui, eastern North China, Huanghuai, and Northeast China will witness moderate to heavy rains. Additionally, heavy rains are expected in parts of eastern Hubei, southern Beijing, central Hebei, southern Tianjin, most of Liaoning, and northeastern Inner Mongolia. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued continued blue rainstorm warnings on July 21.

Between July 21 and July 22, northeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, northwestern Shanxi, southeastern Henan, eastern Hubei, northern Jiangxi, and southern Sichuan will experience heavy to heavy rains. Central Hebei, southeastern Beijing, and southern Tianjin will face local heavy rains, with precipitation levels ranging from 100-130 mm. Some areas may also experience short-term heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

Light to moderate rains are expected in the Sichuan Basin, North China, Huanghuai, and Northeast China around the 25th, with heavy to heavy rains likely in certain regions, particularly in the Sichuan Basin.

Furthermore, significant rainfall is predicted in the southeastern sea area and the southeastern coast from the 26th to the 29th. The eastern part of South China and the southeast of Jiangnan may experience heavy rain or heavy rain. The eastern part of Northwest China, North China, and Northeast China will also be impacted by notable rainfall.

Hot Weather Persists in Xinjiang

Over the next ten days, Xinjiang Basin, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia will continue to experience high temperatures. The maximum temperature in these regions is expected to range from 35-38°C, with some areas reaching above 40°C.

Three-Day Forecast

From July 21 to July 22, heavy to heavy rains are expected in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, northwestern Shanxi, southeastern Henan, eastern Hubei, northern Jiangxi, and southern Sichuan. Central Hebei, southeastern Beijing, and southern Tianjin will experience local heavy rainfall. Additionally, winds of 4 to 5 in certain areas of the southern Xinjiang Basin are anticipated.

Between July 22 and July 23, moderate to heavy rains are forecasted in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Northeast China, eastern Jianghuai, and northeastern Jiangnan. Southeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Jilin, and most of Liaoning will experience heavy or heavy rains of 100-140 mm. Winds of 4 to 6 are expected in parts of the southern Xinjiang Basin and eastern Xinjiang.

From July 23 to July 24, moderate to heavy rains of 25-45 mm are predicted in parts of central Tibet, northern Sichuan Plateau, southern Gansu, northwestern, and central Heilongjiang, western Jilin, eastern Zhejiang, northern Fujian, and northwestern Yunnan. Similarly, winds of 4-6 are expected in some areas of the southern Xinjiang Basin.

With the weather conditions indicating significant rainfall and strong winds in various regions of China, residents are advised to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and mitigate potential disasters.

