Credit card for deputies and senators: the proposal to track expenses

A recipe against anti-politics: the credit card for parliamentarians to track expenses

When you work for a company you receive a salary commensurate with your workthen if you are a manager, a managing director or a director with an office then the company provides you with a mobile phone, paid for in full by the company and a credit card for all expenses that you support during your work or on behalf of the company, i.e. hotels, planes, trains, almost all in 1st class, taxis, etc.

I’ve always been in favor of using a credit card because it tells me how much a manager or administrator costs and I add that I also have the control and traceability of expenses. Now I refer to the article: Chamber, vote to increase salaries. Grabbers strike again – Affaritaliani.it of today in relation to the salaries of our MPs and the following follows: “currently, deputies are entitled to a net allowance of 5,000 euros per month plus a per diem of 3,503.11 euros and a reimbursement of mandate expenses equal to 3,690 euros. Added to these are 1,200 euros per year for telephone reimbursements and from 3,323.70 to 3,995.10 euros every three months for transport.

Doing a quick calculation, the monthly paycheck of a deputy is: 13,971.35 euros. THE senators receive a gross monthly allowance of 11,555 euros. Net, the figure is 5,304.89 euros, plus a per diem of 3,500 euros plus a reimbursement of expenses of mandate equal to 4,180 euros and 1,650 euros per month as lump sum refunds between telephone and transport. So, it monthly salary of a senator is 14,634.89 euros, without considering any functional allowances.

Deputies and senators are also entitled to a end-of-term allowanceequal to 80% of the gross monthly amount of the indemnity multiplied by the number of years of effective mandate. Now, without taking anything away from the work of a parliamentarian and one’s basic “paycheck”, it would be interesting to apply the corporate principle, namely: to provide our MPs with a credit card for all reimbursements, more or less flat-rate, so we could all know and evaluate the expenses that our Representatives incur.

