North Korea launches several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea

North Korea has launched several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula. This was reported by the Joint General Staff of South Korea, quoted by Yonhap.

South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches, which took place at around 4 in the morning (local time), to understand what type of missiles were launched and other details, adds the Seoul command.

The new launch by Pyongyang comes three days after that of two short-range ballistic missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan, while a US soldier is believed to be in the custody of the North Korean regime after breaking away from a group of tourists visiting the demilitarized zone.

