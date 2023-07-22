Home » Mbappé out of player list for Japan – Football tour
Kylian Mbappé is not on the list of PSG players who will take part in a tour of Japan from Saturday. It is clear from the list published by the club tonight that he has given no explanation for the star’s absence from him. This decision by PSG, reigning French champions, comes as the two sides are divided over the extension of the French striker’s contract. The younger brother of the France captain, Ethan Mbappé, 16, is one of 29 players who will fly to Japan.

