Teenage Golfer Zhao Zixu Wins Championship at 2023 Golf Honor (Amateur) Open

The finals of the Moutai Wine·2023 Golf Zun (Amateur) Open concluded with great success on July 8th at the GOLFZON PARK flagship store in Beijing. The tournament, with a total reward value of RMB 3 million, saw 30 advanced players competing for the championship.

Zhao Zixu, a 14-year-old player from Tianjin, emerged as the champion with an impressive score of -36 in four rounds, securing a 10-shot advantage. For his triumph, Zhao Zixu received a championship reward of 300,000 yuan. Chen Yanmin, a female player from the GOLFZON PARK Shanghai Flagship Store, claimed the runner-up position with a total score of -26 and earned a reward of 17,000 yuan. Meanwhile, Zhang Mingchu from Nanjing EVEN GOLF Arena secured the third place with a total score of -25, winning a reward of 100,000 yuan.

Zhao Zixu showcased exceptional skills throughout the tournament, recording the lowest 18-hole score on the GOLFZON simulator during the second round. He maintained his lead in the following games, almost ensuring his championship victory before the final round. Consequently, the competition turned into a fierce battle for second and third place.

Zhao Zixu’s remarkable achievement did not come by chance. In the 2022 Golf Zun China (Indoor) Open, he secured fifth place among professional players, coaches, and strong opponents. To prepare for the Moutai Unold Wine·2023 Golf Zun (Amateur) Open finals, Zhao Zixu dedicated three months of practice on the golf simulator, which significantly improved his adaptation, skills, and mentality. He said, “The GOLFZON simulator allows me to identify my weaknesses easily, enabling continuous improvement. Moreover, competing against the seasoned players in this tournament has been a great learning experience that helps me grow further.”

After winning the championship, a delighted Zhao Zixu embraced his father, acknowledging his influence in introducing him to golf simulators. He expressed his desire to inspire his friends and classmates who were previously unfamiliar with or misunderstood simulators, hoping to ignite their interest in indoor golf competitions. Zhao Zixu has already begun preparing for the 2023 Golf Zun China (Indoor) Open.

Chen Yanmin, an employee of the GOLFZON PARK Shanghai flagship store, emerged as the highest-ranked female player in the finals. Displaying superb skills and mental strength, she outperformed two formidable opponents in the final round of the live broadcast, earning the runner-up position. Appreciative of her achievements, Chen Yanmin extended her gratitude to her Korean coach, Zhao Nanzhen, the leaders of GOLFZON PARK Shanghai flagship store, and the organizers of the Moutai Old Wine Golf Zun Open for providing opportunities and generous rewards to amateur players. She believes her experience will not only contribute to her work but also attract more female players to embrace indoor golf.

Zhang Mingchu, who scored the lowest round of -8 strokes in the final round, secured the third place at the last moment with an eagle on the 18th hole. Previously, Zhang Mingchu had tied for second place in the 2022 Golf China (Indoor) Open. Zhang Mingchu shared his learning experience, expressing his fondness for the GOLFZON equipment, which made practice interesting and efficient. He commented on the high-standard and high-level nature of the event and expressed his gratitude to Moutai and Golf Zun China for organizing a wonderful tournament that will encourage more people to pay attention to and participate in indoor golf events.

During the awards ceremony, the champions, runners-up, and third-place winners were presented with trophies and signing awards by Mr. Li Zhongguo, Chairman of Quanliquanwai Supply Chain Co., Ltd., Mr. Park Xingfeng, Chairman of Golf Zun China, and Mr. Peng Xiaosong, Head of the Quanliquanwai Golf Department. In addition to the top three winners, players ranked 4-10 received a signing award of 40,000 yuan each, while players ranked 11-20 and 21-30 received a signing award of 20,000 yuan and 15,000 yuan, respectively. Participants ranked 31-70 received a signing reward of 7,500 yuan. Each finalist also received two bottles of Moutai not old wine worth 3,721 yuan.

The Moutai Old Wine·2023 Golf Honor (Amateur) Open has successfully reached its conclusion, establishing a prestigious platform for amateur golfers in China. The event serves as a bridge between brands, products, and consumers for enterprises and follows the Golf Respect China‘s concept of enabling anyone to enjoy golf anytime, anywhere. Additionally, it contributes to the public golf strategy of the China Golf Association.

