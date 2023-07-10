Xiangan Chuangdong Team Advances to Semi-Finals in Village BA Fujian Provincial Competition

Village BA Fujian Provincial Competition: Xiangan Chuangdong Team Advances to Semi-Finals

Xiamen Daily News (Reporter Lu Pengyu) – Last night marked the conclusion of the fourth round of the group stage in the Fujian Province 2023 Harmony Village Basketball Tournament Trials, also known as the Village BA Fujian Provincial Competition. The Xiangan Chuangdong team emerged victorious, defeating their final group opponent, Pingtan Junshan, with a score of 59-51. Securing four wins in the group stage, the Xiangan Chuangdong team clinched the top spot in Group A and advanced to the much-anticipated semi-finals. It is highly likely that their semi-final opponent will be the host team, Quanzhou Chidian.

With a total of 20 teams participating in the Village BA tournament, five teams were placed in each group, engaging in five rounds of single-loop competitions. The top team from each group would advance to the semi-finals. The Xiangan Chuangdong team competed in Group A, and from July 6 to last night, they played matches for four consecutive days. Impressively, they recorded victories against Putian Jiaowei (93-77), Zhangzhou Suian (89-66), Zhangzhou Suian (71-67), and narrowly defeated Sanming Guangping and Pingtan Junshan (59-51).

Today, the final round of the group stage competition will take place, and as the top team in Group A, the Chuangdong team has earned a bye. They will collectively observe the last game of the Quanzhou Chidian team, carefully studying their potential semi-final opponent, who has proven to be a strong contender.

Commenting on their performance in the group stage, Hong Junken, coach of the Chuangdong team, expressed satisfaction, stating that the team performed at a normal level. However, he revealed a regret in the form of two key players sustaining injuries during the second group stage, rendering them unable to participate in the following two games. Hong Junken noted the potential impact on the team’s strength if the injured players do not recover in time for the semi-finals. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful and believes that the team has a chance against the formidable Quanzhou Chidian.

On July 11 at 7:30 p.m., Chuangdong, as the top team in Group A, will face the winner of Group D in the first semi-final match.

