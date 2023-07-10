Yongxin Zhicheng and SenseTime Partner to Enhance Artificial Intelligence Security

Yongxin Zhicheng, a leading company in the digital security testing and evaluation track, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SenseTime, the world‘s leading artificial intelligence software company. The agreement focuses on artificial intelligence security testing and evaluation, large-scale model scenario security applications, and artificial intelligence offensive and defensive confrontation. The goal of the partnership is to promote the safe implementation of artificial intelligence technology in the digital economy.

SenseTime is known for its unique advantages in key technical fields such as perceptual intelligence, natural language processing, decision intelligence, AIGC, and AI computing power infrastructure. The company has established partnerships with over 1,000 renowned enterprises and institutions globally, operating in smart city, smart life, smart car, and smart business segments.

The rapid development of artificial intelligence technology, particularly in large models and AIGC, brings significant opportunities but also security risks. Network security attacks, data security risks, and privacy concerns are some of the challenges that need to be addressed. In response to these challenges, Yongxin Zhicheng and SenseTime have formulated three major strategies for their cooperation.

Firstly, Yongxin Zhicheng will provide testing and evaluation services for the data security and network security of SenseTime’s large models, using their expertise in network security and data security industries. The “Digital Wind Tunnel” product system will be utilized to ensure comprehensive security testing and evaluation throughout the life cycle of large models.

Secondly, Yongxin Zhicheng will be the provider of security value-added capabilities in SenseTime’s large-scale model services. They will collaborate on computing power service and AI development platform products, integrating Yongxin Zhicheng’s technical capabilities in network shooting range, talent construction, testing and evaluation, and security services.

Lastly, the two companies will jointly research and explore the application of large models in the field of network security attack and defense confrontation and vulnerability mining. This collaboration aims to promote the innovative and large-scale application of artificial intelligence technology in the network and data security industries.

Experts project that the next 5 to 10 years will be crucial for the development of artificial intelligence, and safety is a paramount consideration. Yongxin Zhicheng, with its leadership in network shooting range and talent construction, is committed to becoming a key builder of security infrastructure in China‘s cyberspace and digital age. By providing test and evaluation services and ensuring data and network security, they aim to guarantee “digital health” and bring a sense of security to the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

