Southern Metropolis News reporter Tao Xinlei Being poured 5 goals, a red card, and a four-game losing streak, this is the trace left after the Shenzhen Football team played against the three towns in Wuhan. On the evening of August 28th, Beijing time, in the 15th round of the Chinese Super League, the Shenzhen team lost 1-5 away from home, and Wuhan Sanzhen Hao won 12 consecutive victories to lead the standings by 4 points.

Wuhan Three Towns have not been defeated in the previous 14 rounds of the league, and were only drawn by Shanghai Shenhua in the third round. In this game, the three towns of Wuhan arranged for Malkang and Davidson to fight first, while Gao Lin and Achim Peng partnered on the front line for Shenzhen Football Team.

But just 5 minutes into the opening, Malcon scored, and 30 minutes later he scored twice. After changing sides, the three towns of Wuhan scored 3 goals in a row from the 60th minute to the 65th minute by Edmilson, He Chao and Davidson. Shenzhen Football got a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, and Achim Peng took the penalty himself to save some face, but the team’s four-game losing streak was inevitable. What’s even more disturbing is that in the 76th minute, Jiang Zhipeng shoveled Deng Hanwen behind him and was sent off by the referee.

After the start of the second stage of the Chinese Super League, Shenzhen Football Team lost to the Zhejiang team, Shanghai Haigang, Guangzhou team and Wuhan three towns one after another, and the ranking has dropped to 13th. After the game, coach Li Zhangzhu apologized to the fans: “The team lost another big score. On behalf of the team, I would like to say sorry to the fans of Shenzhen Football. When we go back, we must hurry up and find out the problem.”

Before this round, the Chinese Super League officially adjusted the schedule. The 16th round of the Shenzhen team’s away match against Wuhan Yangtze River was postponed from September 2 to the 5th at Wuhan Wuhuan Sports Center Stadium; originally scheduled for September 8 The 17th round match between Shenzhen team and Shandong Taishan was postponed to the 9th at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium. After the schedule has been adjusted, from August 28 to September 19, the Shenzhen team will have six away games in a row, including Wuhan Three Towns, Dalian People, Wuhan Yangtze River, Shandong Taishan, Changchun Yatai, and Hebei Team.

After winning the Shenzhen Football Club, Wuhan Three Towns have won 12 consecutive victories, and they are only one step away from the longest winning streak in the Chinese Super League. The Shandong Taishan team in the 2006 season and the Guangzhou team in the 2019 season both won 13 consecutive victories. In the next round, Wuhan Sanzhen will face Changchun Yatai, and they are expected to tie the records set by Shandong and Guangzhou. In the next round, the opponent, the Cangzhou Lions, was also included in the long list of defeated players in the three towns of Wuhan by default.

"Who can break the golden body of the three towns in Wuhan" has been a round of "no prize quiz" in the Super League this season. I'm afraid it won't be until the first dialogue with defending champion Shandong Taishan on September 14, that this newly promoted horse who has been running all the way will slow down.





