In recent years, due to the impact of the new crown epidemic, many large-scale events have been forced to cancel or be held online, and game exhibitions are no exception. Fortunately, the game exhibition is very compatible with the online, even if it is held online, the content and atmosphere are not inferior to the offline venue. The “Makuhari Messe” will be held from September 15 (Thursday) to September 18 (Sun), 2022 Tokyo Game Show 2022 (Tokyo Game Show 2022)” is a long-lost offline exhibition, I believe everyone is looking forward to coming to the venue to experience the atmosphere of the game in person. The “Tokyo Game Show 2022” will also decide the exhibition venue. Level Infinite principal “Phantom Tower” and “White Night Aurora” And so on!

Level Infinite 8 game works will be exhibited at TGS2022!

Level Infinite, an international brand developed by Tencent Games, will be exhibiting at Tokyo Game Show 2022!

The booth of Level Infinite will have・・・

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Tower of Fantasy

Dragon Nest 2: Evolution

SYNCED

Victory Goddess: Nihime (Goddess of Victory: NIKKE)

white night aurora

V Rising

Re: Life in a different world starting from zero -INFINITY- (Re: Life in a different world starting from zero INFINITY)

・・・A total of 8 works!

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio

Among them, “Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio” is a thrilling shooting action game to retake the town from bloodthirsty enemies.

Players can customize the appearance, voice and attributes of the first protagonist to create their own unique character.

Whether the town can be recaptured depends on the cooperation of the protagonist and fellow judges!

Abstract name Warhammer 40,000: Darktide type shooting action platform PC、Xbox Series X|S release date November 30, 2022 (PC version) price 5,200 yen (tax included) Official website https://www.playdarktide.com/

Tower of Fantasy

Phantom Tower

“Magic Tower” is a futuristic open-world RPG.

Play as an explorer, and take an adventure with your companions in the giant star Idari full of technology and futuristic sense.

The refreshing combat, beautiful world, rich character characteristics and brain-burning puzzles all add to the multi-dimensionality of the game.

Abstract name Tower of Fantasy type open world RPG platform iOS、Adnroid、PC release date August 11, 2022 (Thursday) price Basic gameplay is free (includes premium content) Official website https://www.toweroffantasy-global.com/

Dragon Nest 2: Evolution

Dragon Nest 2: Evolution

“Dragon Nest 2: Evolution” is the latest work in the Dragon Nest series of open world x dungeon MMORPG games.

It inherits the advantages of the previous Dragon Nest, and strengthens the gameplay and cooperation with companions; and the beautiful world is another selling point.

You can choose from 6 kinds of adventurers, and match more than 100 kinds of skills to create your own protagonist!

According to the level and the number of people, you can choose “Forbidden Land”, “Abyss”, “Deep Valley” or “Lair”, support up to 8 people to challenge!

Abstract name Dragon Nest 2: Evolution type MMORPG platform iOS、Android release date unpublished price Basic gameplay is free (includes premium content)

SYNCED

SYNCED

“SYNCED” is a cooperative shooter set in a future technological catastrophe.

Players can form a team of 3 and participate in the battle synchronously with “Nano” with different personalities.

Rich in personalization elements and equipped with different game modes such as PvP and PvE, it is very tempting to play many times to master the elements.

Abstract name SYNCED type shooting platform PC release date Booking in 2022 price Basic gameplay is free (includes premium content) Official Twitter https://twitter.com/SYNCED_JP

Victory Goddess: Nihime (Goddess of Victory: NIKKE)

Goddess of Victory: Nikki

“Goddess of Victory: Nikki” is a doomsday shooter RPG with a beautiful girl as the protagonist.

In a world where mankind is completely defeated, the humanoid weapon “NIKKE”, the last hope of mankind, fights the last battle against the mysterious enemy “Rapture” on the battlefield.

Charming characters, compelling animations, and innovative worldviews all impact players.

Abstract name Victory Goddess: Nihime (Goddess of Victory: NIKKE) type Post-apocalyptic fantasy SF RPG platform iOS、Android release date Booking in 2022 price Basic gameplay is free (includes premium content) Official website https://nikke-jp.com/

white night aurora

white night aurora

“White Night Aurora” is an adventurous linear strategy RPG game in a large and powerful world where light and darkness are opposed.

It has a refreshing battle system that decides the route to attack the dark ghost without repeating it.

With different methods of nurturing and strengthening, as well as an automatic mode with automatic combat, it is easy for anyone to get started.

Abstract name white night aurora type Linear Strategy RPG platform iOS、Android release date June 17, 2021 (Thursday) price Basic gameplay is free (includes premium content) Official website https://www.alchemystars.jp/

V Rising

Rise of the Night Clan

In “Rise of the Night Clan”, players will be transformed into vampires awakened from centuries, a survival adventure game with the goal of rebuilding the castle.

Players can make friends or make enemies online, and can also play offline in single-player mode.

Build your own territory slowly and conquer the kingdom of the living!

Abstract name V Rising type survival adventure platform PC release date May 17, 2022 (Fire) price 2,050 yen (tax included) Official website https://playvrising.com/

Re: Life in a different world starting from zero -INFINITY- (Re: Life in a different world starting from zero INFINITY)

Re: Zero-Starting Life in Another World -INFINITY-

“Re: Zero-Starting Life in Another World -INFINITY-” is a brand new mobile game based on the story of the TV anime “Re: Zero-Starting Life in Another World“!

Experience Subaru Nazuki’s story and more exclusive to this game in compelling Full 3D!

The character modeling of Emilia, Ram and Rem is also a highlight!

Abstract name Re: Zero-Starting Life in Another World -INFINITY- type RPG platform iOS、Android release date Booking in 2022 price Basic gameplay is free (includes premium content) Official website https://www.re-zero-infinity.jp/recruit/

Details such as the exhibition contents will be announced at a later date!

The booth location of Level Infinite participating in “Tokyo Game Show 2022” is:Makuhari Messe 3。

Exhibit contents and event details will be updated on Level Infinite’s “Tokyo Game Show 2022” special page.