Economic Daily, Beijing, August 29 (Reporter Zeng Jinhua) Statistics released by the Ministry of Finance on the 29th show that in the first seven months, the total operating income of state-owned and state-controlled enterprises across the country maintained a year-on-year increase, and the state-owned economy showed a steady recovery trend.

Statistics show that in the first seven months, the total operating income of state-owned enterprises was 45779.63 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%. Among them, central enterprises were 25746.58 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.6%; local state-owned enterprises were 20033.05 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.1%.

In terms of realized profits, in the first seven months, the total profits of state-owned enterprises were 2,675.54 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.1%. Among them, central enterprises were 1,918.61 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%; local state-owned enterprises were 756.93 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 15.3%. In terms of taxes payable, in the first seven months, the taxes payable by state-owned enterprises were 3,554.95 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.6%. Among them, central enterprises were 2,411.87 billion yuan, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year; local state-owned enterprises were 1,143.08 billion yuan, an increase of 11.7% year-on-year. In addition, at the end of July, the asset-liability ratio of state-owned enterprises was 64.4%, up 0.1 percentage point. Among them, central enterprises were 67.1%, up 0.2 percentage points; local state-owned enterprises were 63.1%, up 0.1 percentage points.

Experts believe that state-owned enterprises have overcome the impact of a series of unfavorable factors and continued to improve their operation quality. In the next stage, they must maintain a stable and smooth industrial chain and supply chain and continue to promote recovery and development.