Superbonus, Confartigianato: “Put on the field interventions to unblock stranded tax credits, the entire construction sector and those who work there at risk”

As breaking latest news informs us, the associations and trade unions, during the hearing in the Finance Committee of the Chamber, launched thealert on superbonus: I am 47,000 businesses and 153,000 jobs at risk. The representatives of Confartigianato said: “It is necessary to intervene on several fronts to resolve the situation in which the construction companies who have done work using i building bonus. In particular, they must be deployed quickly interventions to release problem tax credits“.

According to Confartigianato “it is necessary to increase the credit absorption capacity of the credit system, also through theidentification of a public buyer of last resort particularly necessary for credits of a smaller amount”. It also goes “extended the time frame for the use of offsetting credits. In the absence of the necessary tax capacity, companies that have credits in their tax drawers lose a part of the credit due to them”.

Due to the limited value of free building works not assisted by Cila, Confartigianato requests that “it be allowed to self-certification, by the taxpayer, the start date of these works“.

Furthermore, “the goal of the green transition of the buildings cannot be achieved if, together with a system of benefits in the form of tax deductions, the possibility of the assignment of credits and discounts on invoices is not maintained for some cases, in particular individuals with low incomes and favoring interventions on buildings with a very low energy class and the reconstruction of buildings damaged by seismic events for which the 110% deduction is allowed until 2025″.

