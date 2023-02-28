Consuming too much sweetener obtained with erythritola sugar alcohol obtained from fruits and fermented foods (particularly corn) increases the risk of heart complications such as heart attack or stroke.

Heart attack, an algorithm can predict it. Thus artificial intelligence analyzes the risks of the heart

FURTHER INFORMATION

Too sweetly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke

This is revealed by a study conducted by scientists of the New Cleveland Clinic, published in the magazine Nature Medicine. The team, led by Stanley Hazen, evaluated data from nearly 4,000 patients in the United States and Europe, looking at blood erythritol levels and the likelihood of experiencing life-threatening adverse cardiac events. The researchers then examined the effects of adding the sweetener in blood samples or isolated platelets. The results, according to the authors, showed that theerythritol promoted the formation of clots.

A Cleveland Clinic study finds a common artificial sweetener, erythritol, is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Lead researcher Dr. Stanley Hazen explains how what we eat contributes to disease. Read more about the study: pic.twitter.com/gOFlv49R98 — Cleveland Clinic (@ClevelandClinic) February 27, 2023

What is erythritol

Erythritol, which is produced by fermenting corn, is calorie-free and is 70% sweeter than sugar. It has no aftertaste. Little metabolized by the body, it enters the bloodstream and is eliminated in the urine. The sweetener is considered safe by regulatory bodies, but the authors stress the importance of conducting follow-up surveys to confirm the findings in the population.

Researchers

“Sweeteners such as erythritol have rapidly increased in popularity in recent years, but more research is needed into their long-term effects,” Hazen says. Sugar-free products containing erythritol are often recommended to people battling obesity, diabetes or other metabolic syndromes, but at the same time this population group is at increased risk of cardiovascular events. “Our work – underlines Hazen – shows that erythritol could remain in the bloodstream for several days at levels higher than the thresholds considered safe for the risk of clots. Pending further feedback, we recommend that you always consult a nutritionist to identify the healthiest choices for your diet”.