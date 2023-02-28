The woman from Barranquilla affirmed that now she depends on herself and that she will have to be “stronger than a lioness”.

The Colombian artist Shakira affirmed that now she depends on herself and that she will have to be “stronger than a lioness” for the two children she has in her custody, after the separation with the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, last year.

“There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the bits from the ground and rebuild yourself,” he said during an interview with journalist Enrique Acevedo, on his program “En Punto,” broadcast by the giant Televisa.

This statement is the first made by Shakira after the break with the father of her children, Milan and Sasha, with whom she signed an agreement last December for the Colombian singer to stay in charge of the minors in Miami (United States).

The voice of “Si te vas”, “Hips don’t lie”, “Loca”, “Beautiful Liar”, among others, said that for this strength to be true and not a facade, “it has to be a strength like the the result of experiencing a duel, of accepting it, of understanding, of tolerating frustration, that there are things in life that do not go as one wants”.

After the success and controversy generated by her collaboration “Session 53” with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, the singer stated that its production allowed her to find a moment of catharsis and that it changed her life.

“I entered the studio one way and left another. It is one of the things that I am grateful to Biza for, that opportunity to vent and it was a great vent, also necessary for my healing, for my own recovery process. I think I would be somewhere else if it wasn’t for that song,” she stated.

In the song, published under the title “BZRP Music Session #53”, which has millions of views on all streaming platforms, Shakira launches phrases against Piqué and his current partner, Clara Chía, after the scandal in the who became involved after it was revealed that he had a mistress.

This is not the first song in which the Colombian artist has directed messages to Piqué since their breakup, since it also has the singles in 2022 “I congratulate you”, with the Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, and “Monotonía”, in collaboration with Ozuna , of the same nationality.

The Colombian insisted that music has helped her with her grieving process and assured that “the opposite of depression is expression.”

Shakira also pointed out that after their separation she stopped believing in the “story that a woman needs a man”, as well as the dream that a mother and father live under the same roof with their children.

“I also had that dream of having a family in which the children had a father and a mother under the same roof. Not all dreams in life come true, but life finds a way to compensate you in some way and I think that with me it has done it more than with these two children, ”she explained.

A voice for women

The singer added that she is currently in a position where she believes she has a duty to use her voice to lend it to those who may not be able to speak.

“I have realized that women are at a really key moment for society,” she said.

In addition, she assured that all the support that women can receive, from one another, is extremely important, and recalled the phrase: “There is a place reserved in hell for those women who do not support others.”

EFE

Related