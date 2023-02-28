Of Valentino Della Casa – Gianlucadimarzio.com editorial staff

The French striker’s answer to a fan. There is always Real Madrid on the player, but the signing at PSG is really difficult to equalize

A Midwinter’s Day Dream. Because dream and dream will remain, but the words of

Kylian Mbappe

they certainly make the fans smile Milan. Let’s recap: the French forward was entered by Fifa

inside the top 11 last season. He didn’t win the best player award (the one that went to Messi, his companion in Paris), but finished second. A bit like what happened in this World Cup. But at the end of the ceremony, Mbapp was stopped by a fan who asked him: Where would you see yourself in Italy?.

The answer, with a smile on his lips, was clear: I would only come to Milan. Incredible. Fascinating. A way to celebrate the history of the Rossoneri who, if they are now working on a long-term project with champions to build, in the past have often proved to be true kings of the transfer market.

clearly impossible to see, to date, Mbapp in Italy, especially in the economic conditions of the French:

there is talk of over 630 million euros up to 2025

(it has a contract renewal clause expiring in 2024), various and easy bonuses included. And above all, the twenty-four-year-old forward has never hidden his dream of being able to wear the jersey of the team he has always supported one day, the Real Madrid.

About the blancos: courtship is there and continues to be. But there is still no talk of negotiation. It will be a catchphrase, that of Real, which we will probably tell about month after month. That of Milan remains a beautiful dream for now. With a smile on his lips.