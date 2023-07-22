Unlocking the Secrets of Healthy Longevity: Applying Sports Medicine Principles for a Longer, Healthier Life

Title: Italian Sports-Medical Federation Aims to Combat Aging with Sports Medicine Principles

Date: July 21, 2023

In a groundbreaking conference organized by the Italian sports-medical federation (Fmsi) in Rome, experts discussed the potential of sports medicine principles in combating aging and promoting healthy longevity. The congress, titled “Biological age, chronological age 2.0,” aims to explore the transfer of medical-scientific knowledge from sports medicine to the country’s socio-economic system.

The congress emphasized the importance of understanding the difference between biological age and chronological age. While one’s age may be determined by the date on their identity card, biological age reflects an individual’s overall health and vitality. The concept of reducing one’s biological age could potentially have significant benefits, including improved overall health, reduced healthcare costs, and increased productivity.

Participants stressed that age should not be a limiting factor when it comes to pursuing a healthier lifestyle. By adopting the principles of sports medicine, individuals can rejuvenate themselves and experience the joys of being young again. Moreover, adopting a healthier lifestyle not only benefits individuals personally but also helps the state save billions in healthcare expenses, enhance healthcare delivery, and allocate resources more effectively.

The congress highlighted several principles for individuals to follow in their pursuit of healthy longevity. These principles include avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, engaging in regular physical activity, and adhering to a healthy diet. While these recommendations may seem predictable, they can have profound effects on reducing the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases.

According to Maurice Casasco, the president of Fmsi, chronic non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s are responsible for a significant number of deaths globally. In Italy, which has one of the highest rates of population aging in the Western world, these diseases pose a significant economic and healthcare burden.

By adopting a more active lifestyle, Italy could potentially see impressive reductions in diseases such as breast cancer, diabetes, and ischemic heart diseases. Fmsi’s study in collaboration with Bocconi University revealed that by avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, Italy could have 5,867 fewer cases of breast cancer, 7,209 fewer diabetic patients, and a decrease of 34,728 in ischemic heart diseases. Focusing on preventive measures not only helps save lives but also reduces healthcare costs for the state.

The potential cost savings are substantial. The study highlighted that the average per capita cost of breast cancer, diabetes, and ischemia are 15,600 euros, 2,750 euros, and 43,000 euros, respectively. These costs include treatments, loss of productivity, early retirement, and informal care. By encouraging individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles, significant financial savings can be achieved, benefiting both individuals and the state.

Another key discussion point revolved around life expectancy. While traditional life expectancies in Italy have increased, it is essential to consider biological life expectancies, which account for an individual’s overall health and quality of life. Experts stressed that it is crucial for everyone to engage in physical activity to enhance both life expectancy and quality of life.

The congress participants emphasized the need for increased attention to physical education in schools, with a focus on educating principals and teachers. They argue that it is a systemic problem that needs to be addressed by devoting time and infrastructure to physical education. By instilling a culture of health and wellness from a young age, Italy can significantly improve the overall health and well-being of its population.

In conclusion, the Italian sports-medical federation’s congress shed light on the potential of sports medicine principles in combating aging, promoting healthy longevity, and reducing the burden of chronic diseases. By adopting a more active lifestyle, individuals can enhance their overall health, reduce healthcare costs, and improve their quality of life. The congress emphasized the need for systemic changes, including increased investment in physical education in schools, to create a healthier nation.

