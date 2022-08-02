Some foods are particularly suitable for those suffering from high blood pressure, thanks to their properties they prevent heart problems.

Some foods are truly exceptional, allies of our health. Thanks to their principles, they are capable of reduce blood pressure, preventing the risk of heart attack or other heart disease. It is important to consume them regularly and integrate them into our normal daily diet. According to a recent study, women especially reduce the risk of a heart attack.

But which foods to consume to combat high blood pressure? Since we are in the middle of summer, a scorching summer where it is terribly hot, it is necessary to have fresh and thirst-quenching meals. In particular, to combat heat and dehydration, food must be consumed rich in mineral salts, such as potassium and magnesium. Among these, obviously fruit and vegetables.

What to eat to prevent heart problems and improve blood pressure

To reduce the pressure, you need to integrate a good one amount of potassium. Foods containing potassium we have many, including fruits and vegetables. Among them, the richest are:

Avocado (to be consumed moderately due to the fat)

Kiwi

shores

Watermelon (The best fruit to hydrate the body, being mainly made up of water)

Spinach

Sweet potatoes

Banana

The secret to staying fit and preventing heart attacks or various ailments is to integrate these foods into your diet. But how come potassium manages to reduce pressure? It is the result of an experiment published in the newspaper European Heart Journaltaking as a sample about 25 thousand people, men and women between the ages of 40 and 80.

For years, the 25,000 citizens have been monitored by researchers. Potassium has been found to lower blood pressure, especially in women, even in the case of meals rich in salt. For men, however, the results achieved are not so consistent.

This means that there is a close correlation between this mineral and the circulatory system of women. Consuming foods rich in potassium helps the body to dispose of sodium, through urination, reducing blood pressure. Potassium therefore helps the heart, which is why it is important to integrate large quantities into your diet.