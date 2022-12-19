Home Business “The gas price cap can help but the impact remains to be demonstrated and may never be activated”
Business

“The gas price cap can help but the impact remains to be demonstrated and may never be activated”

by admin
“The gas price cap can help but the impact remains to be demonstrated and may never be activated”

«From a political point of view we are facing an important agreement because it puts an end to a discussion that lasted ten months. Whether this measure works remains to be seen». Speaking Simone Tagliapietra, senior fellow of the Bruegel Institute and professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. He does so a few hours after the European agreement on the gas price ceiling: the Twenty-seven have agreed on the limit of 180 euros per megawatt hour.

Tagliapietra, will the mechanism be able to stop the flow of methane?
«The final impact remains to be demonstrated. There are several clauses necessary for this mechanism to take place and safeguard clauses that can make it stop if there are any side effects. Indeed, this mechanism may never be activated.

Yet, it was enough to talk about it for the cost on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange to drop…
«The hope is that a political signal will be given to the market. However, the physical problem remains».

What does it mean?
«Europe will have a very important problem next year: to grab all the gas it will need in a 2023 when Russian methane will not be available. We will depend a lot on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), and much will be linked to what is happening in China. More than the price, the problem will be having sufficient energy supplies».

Energy, EU agreement on the gas price ceiling: 180 euros per megawatt hour. Meloni: “Great victory”

emanuele bonini

See also  The chairman initiates a management buyout of Sinlun New Materials, the actual controller will change the proposed increase of funds of no more than 902 million yuan jqknews

Is it possible that next winter will be more difficult than this one?
«That next winter will be as complicated as this is by now established: whether it will be more difficult depends on us. If we continue to keep consumption low, if we continue the agreements with Algeria and the other supplier countries, then we will have a better position. The energy crisis does not end this year and this must always be kept in mind».

If the price ceiling had been adopted ten months ago, when Mario Draghi asked for it?
«It is always very complicated to make history with ifs. Surely then it would have made sense to put it on Russian gas, a country that has cut off 80% of our supplies without us having ever considered the possibility of sanctioning it. If we had put a ceiling in March, at least we could have limited Putin’s income a little”.

You may also like

Dakar 2023: everything you need to know about...

CVA acquires renewable systems for 340 million euros

Piazza Affari closes unchanged, gas down after EU...

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro, here’s how it goes,...

Cui Dongshu, Secretary-General of the Passenger Federation: The...

Insurers promote the new contract: 91.33% say yes...

Mortgages, how to do it and for whom...

Why is Qilu Convertible Bonds unpopular when it...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 12.20.2022

Qatar, what Italy risks if gas imports stop

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy