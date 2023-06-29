Home » The general manager of the Caviro cooperative resigns
The general manager of the Caviro cooperative resigns

The general manager of the Caviro cooperative resigns

The general manager of Caviro, Simon Pietro Felice, after six years leaves the leadership of one of the largest national wine cooperatives, producer among other things of Tavernello. For personal reasons, he announced, he will conclude his professional relationship with the Romagna cooperative on August 31, with the close of the fiscal year.

The current year in the Tavernello kingdom will not be remembered as a boring one. Caviro, which has its headquarters in Faenza, has just had to deal with the flood and the fire in the silos of the plant that processes the by-products of winemaking.

As for the accounts, the balance sheet closed in August 2022 saw the group achieve a turnover of 417 million euros, 7.1% more than in 2021. On the export front – the group exports to over 80 countries worldwide – Caviro has grossed 123 million euros: the markets that gave the greatest satisfaction were Great Britain, the USA, Switzerland, Germany and France. Also last year, Caviro was awarded the prize for sustainable development assigned as part of the Ecomondo Fair thanks to the project Legàmi di vite, which focuses on enhancing the processing and recovery of by-products, on energy efficiency and the construction of new purifiers.

The cooperative was founded in 1966 in Faenza to enhance the grapes of the members, who hold a total of 37,300 hectares of vineyards. Through the Caviro Extra company, the group is engaged in the recovery of by-products derived from the wine and agri-food supply chain, which are transformed into products for the food, pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors and biomethane. Today this division accounts for 21% of the group’s revenues. Caviro produces about 184 million liters of wine a year, processing 8.5% of all Italian grapes. Its 11,650 member winegrowers are spread across seven regions and deliver the grapes to 27 member wineries.

«In ensuring stability and continuity of company management», Caviro thanks Felice, in a note, for the professionalism and commitment shown at the helm of all the Group companies over the last six years

