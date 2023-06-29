Benefits of reading books for health | Magazine

See what are the seven benefits of reading books for your health!

During vacation, there are those who, in addition to the regular necessities for the trip, also pack some quality reading material to read. Reading on the beach, in addition to the sounds of the waves, simply somewhere in nature, in thick ice, brings numerous health benefits.

Here are seven benefits of reading books according to experts:

1. Protects the brain

The first reason why you should reach for reading books is that it strengthens your brain. In this way, different activities in the brain are stimulated, whereby you think more clearly. When your brain encounters written words, the four lobes of the cerebral cortex (the outer layer of the brain that plays a key role in higher cognitive functions such as thinking, perception, and voluntary movement) work together to turn the words on the page into the stories you imagine.

2. Increases life expectancy

Reading also has great longevity benefits. There are some studies that point out that reading helps us live longer. These benefits relate to the association of reading with stress relief and the preservation and enhancement of cognitive function. One of these benefits is less or slower cognitive decline. A study published in 2016 in “Social Science & Medicine” found that book readers had a 20 percent lower chance of mortality compared to those who did not read books at all.

3. Reduces stress

Another key benefit of reading books is stress relief. Reading requires you to be completely focused and attentive, which helps to get away from negative thoughts and problems that we face every day.

4. We are developing socially

Reading, absorbing what has been read and passing it on in our environment helps us to develop better socially and connect with each other. “Bookworms” will never run out of quality topics to talk about. In this way, they will better connect with people and develop strong interpersonal relationships. The additional knowledge they have leaves a strong impression on others. Think about it!

5. Imagination develops

While reading novels, books in general, readers know so deeply that they “dive” into their own imagination, and see themselves in the given time and space described in the book itself. It is not at all strange and strange! This is exactly how your thoughts and imagination develop, which is a consequence of the activation of different parts of the brain.

6. Empathy is created

Experts point out that reading contributes to strengthening empathy, the ability to understand what a person feels and experiences. Thanks to the above-mentioned imagination, during reading we can “step into the shoes” of the characters and understand what they are experiencing, even what we are not. This is precisely how empathy develops.

Cultivating empathy and appreciating other people’s experiences and feelings helps in developing and strengthening many useful prosocial behaviors, actions that benefit others or society as a whole, such as showing kindness, cooperation and concern for the well-being of others.

7. Better sleep

Reading before bed is associated with quality sleep, as it is an excellent method for stress relief. While reading, the body relaxes and the brain is focused, which, according to experts, is the key to preparing for a good night’s sleep.

