breaking latest news of the HARD GZ concert in Salamanca

It has all the sense of the world. We talk about Hard GZwho a few months ago was defined on the Internet as “the link between the old and the new school of national rap”. Furthermore, the publication of “Lacosta” (23) – the artist’s latest album and candidate for record of the year within the style – is one more step in an exemplary career that has led him to be known by the greatest. Hard GZ He arrived in Salamanca with all his paper exhausted and expectations through the roof, and he more than delivered in one of the most serious and important performances that can be seen today on the urban scene.

Accompanied at the table by the impeccable work of Marcelus Airlinesmade a massive and brutal appearance since he opened with “Mortals” from your disk “Always” (twenty). With a sober staging (just a few projections), she opted only for the music and the interaction with the audience, emptying herself without lowering the bar for a second throughout the entire night. Among the notes from the first part of a stratospheric gig that went even further, it is worth mentioning the hardcore beat that sounds like old rap from “Step on the Top”the beginning of the pogo (constant then throughout the concert) with “Imperium”the first descent to the public in the impressive “Humo beer”or see everyone sing a “Twelve” con Fernando Costa in memory (later in a precious detail he made the first stanzas of “Narcolepsy”). During “Lacosta” He surrounded himself with the staff (the average age was young, logically), taking a good walk while the lyrics captivated us, and it was very emotional to see him do “Tell me how much” and think about the last generation of the little square while Delaossa I went above and joined it with “Noise”.

The space he gave to Marcellus after “Little boat” was a must when this one sounded Nirvana o a Sistem Of A Down while the man danced below and led to the first part of an almost unfathomable ending in which he stood out “Sailor”, before the brutal final encore. His collaboration with Nikone in “The real”his guitar beginning and the voice of Carabanchel who seems not to need to breathe, the famous “The night falls” con Dollarthe festive one “Afrohard”and the expected “Posture” which became an almost devastating rave, sealing the night.