The total number of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is currently about 1.1 million people, and any recruitment campaign cannot cover these volumes, so Ukraine cannot do without mobilization. This was underlined by Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), as reported by Ukrinform. “The current composition of the Ukrainian defense forces is about one million one hundred thousand units,” Budanov reports, explaining that he cannot give precise numbers for security reasons. According to him, “no recruitment campaign can cover such volumes” and “only mobilization can do so.” For this reason, claims the head of the Gur, “it is necessary to reject even the idea that it is possible to distance ourselves from the mobilization”. According to the head of the Ukrainian 007, the main problem is motivation: “The following question arises: all the people who wanted to come, came. Who is called now? Unfortunately, there will be no good answer. If we do not find a motivation to them, then no matter how many people – forcibly, not forcibly or according to some legal norms – we will push into the army, their efficiency will be almost zero. In principle, this is what has been happening recently, and this must also be recognized frankly,” Budanov said. For the number one of the Gur at the moment people are enlisting above all because “the defense forces pay well”, the “motivational factor is certainly not the first” to push them into the army. Budanov admits that he doesn’t know why this is the case, “it’s a complex problem”, but he also believes that “proper social dialogue is needed”.

