In Chile the counting of votes begins to define a new Constitution proposal

The far-right Republican Party, which paradoxically has always been against constitutional change but achieved the greatest number of seats in the drafting body of the new proposal, has a lot at stake in this election and, according to analysts, a possible victory could give it hegemony within from the conservative spectrum.

Voting day passed normally and, although voting is mandatory, it is believed that participation will be lower than the 85% recorded in last year’s plebiscite.

According to official data, more than 242,000 people presented their excuses not to go to vote and avoid being fined, double the number last year.

If the text is finally rejected, the current Constitution will remain in force and the constitutional debate initiated after the social outbreak of 2019, the largest wave of protests since, will be closed – at least during the presidential term of Gabriel Boric, which ends in March 2026. the return to democracy, in 1990.

“Regardless of the result, we will continue working for the people’s priorities,” President Boric said today.

The ruler, who has not been involved in this election, unlike what he did in last year’s plebiscite, voted in his native Punta Arenas, in the extreme south, and returned hours later to Santiago to continue the scrutiny.

Share this: Facebook

X

