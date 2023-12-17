Home » In Chile the counting of votes begins to define a new Constitution proposal
News

In Chile the counting of votes begins to define a new Constitution proposal

by admin
In Chile the counting of votes begins to define a new Constitution proposal

The far-right Republican Party, which paradoxically has always been against constitutional change but achieved the greatest number of seats in the drafting body of the new proposal, has a lot at stake in this election and, according to analysts, a possible victory could give it hegemony within from the conservative spectrum.

Voting day passed normally and, although voting is mandatory, it is believed that participation will be lower than the 85% recorded in last year’s plebiscite.

According to official data, more than 242,000 people presented their excuses not to go to vote and avoid being fined, double the number last year.

If the text is finally rejected, the current Constitution will remain in force and the constitutional debate initiated after the social outbreak of 2019, the largest wave of protests since, will be closed – at least during the presidential term of Gabriel Boric, which ends in March 2026. the return to democracy, in 1990.

“Regardless of the result, we will continue working for the people’s priorities,” President Boric said today.

The ruler, who has not been involved in this election, unlike what he did in last year’s plebiscite, voted in his native Punta Arenas, in the extreme south, and returned hours later to Santiago to continue the scrutiny.

See also  F1: Leclerc to fans, respect privacy and don't come to my house - Emilia-Romagna

You may also like

Corneille Nangaa affair: Peter Kazadi asks Kenya to...

Donald Trump promises “the largest deportation of undocumented...

School forced to apologize after teacher says Santa...

Half fewer physical threats in the workplace, although...

The Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection...

At Mugello the Christmas tree made up of...

SEB warns – fraudsters now also speak in...

Tremor in the USA today, December 17 –...

“The Government must make it easier for us...

Southerners finally bowed to down jackets: Guangzhou seems...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy