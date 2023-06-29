Detox water, 10 DIY recipes to go flat

Detox water can help deflate your abdomen quickly. Here are some of the recipes you can prepare.

In summer, men and women feel the burning desire to deflate the abdomen. Certainly, good nutrition can make the difference, but there is a remedy that is spreading like wildfire. This is detox water, composed of water, fruit, vegetables and other flavourings. It is able to replace sugary drinks and bring many benefits to your body. With the addition of a few ice cubes, it can also be a valid alternative for popsicles and ice cream.

What makes it so special is the ability to cleanse the body of excess toxins and fight free radicals. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and essential nutrients. Various recipes can be made and, depending on which one you choose, you will have different advantages.

10 recipes for preparing a refreshing and draining detox water: the ingredients to use

Detox waters can be prepared at home with the help of ingredients. The choice can be made according to your personal preferences and the benefits they bring. Although they taste sweet, they do not contain sugar and have a strong refreshing power.

10 unmissable recipes for preparing detox water at home (tantasalute.it)

To make the most of all its properties, it is important to have 200 g of fruit or vegetables, cut into thin slices, for each liter of water. The infusion, of variable duration, must be carefully filtered. It is good to drink it during the day itself. Longer times are inadvisable, especially in case of strong heat.

Strawberries and basil: has minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. Contrasts low blood pressure and helps tone the belly. Duration of infusion: 1 night;Kiwis and peaches: represents an excellent support for one’s immune system due to the ability to eliminate excess toxins. In addition, it has a great draining effect. You can also add a few grapes to the recipe. Duration of infusion: 1 night in the refrigerator;Lemon and cucumber: stimulates diuresis and, consequently, allows to eliminate all impurities. Also excellent with the addition of mint leaves;Birch sap: swelling will no longer have a chance. It helps to make the stomach flatter and to drain excess liquids. It is particularly suitable for those suffering from localized accumulations of fat. Infusion duration: 5 minutes;Orange and blueberries: it is a valid aid for problems related to circulation, especially in summer. Duration of infusion: 1 night in the refrigerator;Ginger and lemon: allows you to have excellent benefits on the metabolism. It can be combined with diet to lose weight faster and healthier. Duration of infusion: 1 night in the refrigerator;Apple and cinnamon: its properties have a very powerful anti-inflammatory action. Duration of infusion: 2 hours in the refrigerator;Pineapple: cellulite, with this remedy, will no longer escape;Carrot, celery and thyme: people who want to tan will no longer be able to do without it due to the presence of beta carotene. There are also notable benefits for the immune system;Green tea: has toning properties that can make a valid contribution during sports training;

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

