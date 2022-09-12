Listen to the audio version of the article

History and emotions. Unique examples in the world that have made entire generations of car enthusiasts dream. And, from 27 October 2022 to 2 May 2023 these four-wheeled masterpieces can be admired up close in Turin at the National Automobile Museum in an unprecedented exhibition on the international scene through the most iconic specimens made available by the Gino Macaluso Foundation.

A journey into the seventies and nineties



The cars on display will be those that, between the 1960s and 1990s, won the most important races in the world championship, from the Monte Carlo Rally to the Safari Rally, passing through the Mille Laghi (Finland) up to the legendary Rally of Sanremo. Unique examples, such as Lancia rally 037 evo2 and Audi Quattro, protagonists of challenges that have now become legend, which tell the stories of the feats of drivers and racing teams who have faced races thousands of kilometers of special stages, technological evolution and the enormous success of audiences who have accompanied this sport over the decades, when in the dark of the night they understood the oncoming car through the noise.

How the exhibition is structured



A sport that is pure emotion and adrenaline that can only be told by making it live. This is why an experiential path has been designed, through special video mapping and exhibition scenarios, to immerse yourself in the world of rallying at 360 °. Ad hoc scenic platforms will simulate the road surfaces on which drivers and cars battled, from the sand of the Sahara, to the snow of the Col de Turini, to the asphalts of the Ligurian hinterland. A leap back in time, in an era dominated by mechanics, speed, in a challenge to the limits that saw legendary cars and drivers as protagonists. Names like Biasion, Mäkinen, Kankkunen, Mouton, Pinto, Sainz, whose deeds can be read in a special hall of fame set up on the occasion of this exhibition which, with its different focuses, aims to attract and involve different audiences, also offering new points of view to those who already love this sport and, why not, to make this sport known even to the most beginners.

The best rally specimens of the Gino Macaluso collection



The models come from the collection of Gino Macaluso, in whose memory the homonymous Foundation was established by the will of his wife and family, with the aim of enhancing the car as an object of worship, capable of combining technological innovation and humanistic culture, tradition craftsmanship and beauty of avant-garde design. The collection is among the most important in the world and unique of its kind for the palmares of the cars, the prestige and the originality of its models: historic cars that have made the history of automotive design and motorsport, becoming a reference point for scholars, collectors and enthusiasts.