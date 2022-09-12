Home World Celebration of the Ukrainians for the record counter-offensive, flyers to invite the Russians to surrender. But Kiev calls for caution: “We must defend the reconquered territory”
World

Celebration of the Ukrainians for the record counter-offensive, flyers to invite the Russians to surrender. But Kiev calls for caution: “We must defend the reconquered territory”

by admin
Celebration of the Ukrainians for the record counter-offensive, flyers to invite the Russians to surrender. But Kiev calls for caution: “We must defend the reconquered territory”

Three thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian land recaptured in three days yields a Kiev two opposite effects. Euphoria and worry. Euphoria because no one expected to see the Russian armed forces flee the region of Kharkiv. The counter-offensive in the East has brought about a reversal of the situation so evident that even the Minister of Defense of Mosca he had to admit the retreat, while calling it a “reorganization of the troops”.

See also  The end of the post-Cold War era: How did the Ukraine war reshape the world order? | Long-form reading | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Queen’s death: How Africa sees colonial times and...

Elections in Sweden, the results: far right ahead

Sweden, who is Jimmie Akesson: the former web...

Harry’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth: “In my heart...

Funeral of Elizabeth, shuttles to bring the leaders...

When Russia loses the war, Putin and Xi...

Presidents of Russia and France discuss the situation...

King Charles and the death of Queen Elizabeth,...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: over 20 settlements recaptured...

U.S. biomilitarization campaign raises concerns at multilateral international...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy