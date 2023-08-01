The Gösserhalle relies on renewable energy: Beyond Carbon Energy starts operating the energy supply system

Beyond Carbon Energy (BCE) sets new standards with the successful commissioning of their groundbreaking plant for the Gösserhalle revitalization project – free of CO₂ emissions.

Sustainable energy supply system preserves historical significance

The old Gösserhalle was comprehensively revitalized and expanded. It became a modern office building for the tenant water drop and the restaurant rock hard built. In good cooperation with Beyond Carbon Energy (BCE) developed and built an innovative and sustainable energy supply system for the provision of heat and cold at the site and is now, after a two-year implementation phase, ready for operation.

Consistent use of renewable energy sources reduces CO2 emissions

When supplying the building, Beyond Carbon Energy consistently relies on renewable energy sources that are locally available, primarily through the use of geothermal energy and photovoltaics. The central element of the energy system are 29 geothermal probes with a total length of 4,350 meters and a ring trench collector under the floor slab. The use of two heat pumps generates and provides hot water, heating and cooling energy for the building. The electricity required to operate the heat pumps comes both from the photovoltaic system on the roof and from 100% green electricity from the grid. This solution enables an annual reduction of 79 tons of CO₂ and thus supports the City of Vienna in its efforts to achieve its climate goals.

A flagship project for urban revitalization and green energy

“We are proud to commission the new Gösserhalle energy supply system,” said Bmstr. Ing. Herbert Hetzel, CEO, shareholder and founder of Beyond Carbon Energy. “This project is a good example of our vision of a sustainable and CO₂ – zero-emission energy future. Based on our many years of experience with such systems, we are confident that this will be a showcase project for the decarbonization of the “existing city” in Vienna.”

The Gösserhalle built in 1902 in the former Laxenburger Straße (today: Erika-Krenn-Promenade) in the 10th district in Vienna, in the middle of the “Neues Landgut” development area, was redesigned according to plans by the architects, Alles-Wird-Gut. The customer was Gösserhalle GmbH with Klaus Stanek, who bought the hall from ÖBB. Around 4,000 m² of floor space is supplied with CO₂-emission-free heating and cooling from renewable energy sources. By 2027, the area should offer space for 4,000 people. This includes the construction of an educational campus, housing, community housing and a park.

About beyond carbon energy

Beyond Carbon Energy, based in Vienna, has been designing, building and operating sustainable energy solutions for CO₂-emission-free heating and cooling of existing and new properties through the use of regenerative site resources for more than ten years. The company’s mission follows the basic task of eliminating the use of fossil fuels in the heating and cooling of real estate and thus accelerating the transition to a largely CO₂-emission-free energy supply for new and existing real estate.

