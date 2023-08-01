Samsung TV Plus, FIFA+ and the new channels available…

Samsung TV Plusthe free FAST/AVOD platform pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs, announces the arrival of the new FIFA+ linear channel and further expands the offer of information, cinema and sport, exceeding 100 TV channels in Italy.

New Samsung TV Plus channels: football h24 on FIFA+

Football-loving users will now have access to football content on the new FIFA+ linear channel, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. The Samsung TV Plus offer is enriched by other channels, in a streaming service that is continuously renewed. Indeed, the streaming platform becomes more and more varied, already with the news announced between June and July, offering lots of content for young and old.

Samsung TV Plus, completely free service by Samsung, offers prestigious TV and Video On Demand channels of information, cinema, music and TV series. Among them we find La7, Grjngo, Vevo Pop 70’s & 80’s and many others. here are the new channels available:

LA 7 (Cairo). The best journalistic offer that keeps you company every day for a story of reality always at the heart of the facts.

Lifestyle by LEI (RCS). A female channel that ranges from cooking to weddings, from health to beauty, to well-being and everyday life.

Travel & Living by DOVE (RCS). Travel guides and suggestions on original and exclusive locations are all here, to discover the beauties of Italy.

Onda Blu. A channel that makes you dream between nature and water sports.

CNN FAST. All the updates from the world through events, economy, entertainment, sport and the environment.

Vevo ’70s & ’80s. The best music collection dedicated to Italian and international artists who made music history in the 70s and 80s.

RBN. The radio and television entirely dedicated to the world of Juventus and its fans, so you never miss an update.

FIFA+. All women’s football contained in a single channel, over 40 live matches of the Fifa Women’s World Cap, highlights of the most important matches, films, series and special content on world football.

Samsung TV Plus is pleased to announce the arrival of the FIFA+ linear channel with its completely free On-Demand content that adds to the rich offer pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices. The launch, with thousands of hours of free, locally curated FIFA+ content, adds value to Samsung customers. FIFA Women’s Soccer World Cup 2023 is the best opportunity to launch the new channel on Samsung TV Plus. Cristina Sala, Italy Samsung TV Plus Lead.

Samsung TV UE43AU7190UXZT, Smart TV 43″ AU7100 Series,… Image technology: Dynamic Crystal Color technology and Crystal 4K processor optimize colors and…Motion Xcelerator Turbo: take your gaming experience to another level; with this technology, the TV will increase the…Adaptive Sound: the sound is optimized according to what you are watching, to offer you excellent audio in every…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

