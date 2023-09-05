Home » The government examining the maneuver: here’s how much money it will be able to spend
Business

The government examining the maneuver: here’s how much money it will be able to spend

by admin
The government examining the maneuver: here’s how much money it will be able to spend

Giorgia Meloni Matteo Salvini

Budget law, here’s how much the government can spend

The blanket is not short, it is skimpy. According to the latest rumors, 60 billion euros would be needed to meet all the needs of the Budget Law that the government must start building. Only that with a deficit already approved with Bruxelles al 3.7% margins are tight. To be clear, the projected overall deficit – should the growth of the1% of GDP – would be just over 71 billion euros. And one certainly cannot think of taking almost all of them and putting them in the new Budget Law. The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti has already said that thinking about the Superbonus (which drains resources) feels a full-bodied “stomach ache”.

But we have to decide what to do, and quickly. From the taxation on the extra profits of the banks the government has budgeted to obtain 3.5 billion euros. Really? Always the well-informed Montecitorio say that you should toast with a bottle of the good one if you manage to tick the half once the measure is brought to Parliament for scrutiny. Also because the banks, as Stefano Righi points out in today’s Corriere, have indeed increased profits thanks to interest (direct cause of the increase in ECB interest rates), but they lost fees from asset management.

Now what’s up? The battle is just beginning. From Cernobbio, the entrepreneurs are asking for courage from a government that at the moment is out of arms. The management of the Pnrr (agreed by the previous executive, as it should be remembered) is increasingly tiring and the risk that a large part of the funds will not be used is becoming more and more concrete. But if that were to happen, what would the relationship be like with Europe? We can bet that it would become, if possible, even more turbulent. And the return of budgetary discipline in 2024 forces us to deal with “the servant” to avoid any fundamental problems.

See also  Africa: the activities of the Bolloré group on the continent pass under the banner of the Italian-Swiss MSc

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Infected from abroad – First economists lower their...

Rise in Theft and Organized Robberies Puts Everyday...

JP Morgan US Technology Fund: Recensione e Opinioni

President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to 2023...

Macron is aiming for a public transport subscription...

The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain 2024: A New Adventure...

Tug of war over Niger

How dangerous is the China-Taiwan crisis for AI...

The US Dollar Starts the Week with Losses...

Elodie-Sky, the announcement. Pay TV scores another Euro-goal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy