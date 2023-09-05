Vodafone, from today landline services are also paid for with Postepay Evolution

Vodafone expands the methods of automatic payment of invoices for its services fixed network con Postepay Evolution which is in addition to your credit cards and bank account. It then becomes possible to carry out the domiciliation of invoices for the Vodafone fixed network using the prepaid card, methodology previously excluded, provided however that you are a new customer. For the moment, in fact, old customers cannot take advantage of this method.

The new payment option extends to all types of Vodafone fixed network and therefore includes ADSL, FTTC, FTHH and FWA services which has recently expanded with a new method for FWA 5G Indoor fixed network connectivity. It also applies to voice-only offers (Single Play) and can be used by foreign users, provided also in this case that they are new customers. However, it cannot be used to pay for Vodafone devices in installments.





To pay with the Postepay Evolution card the IBAN is used reported on the latter. Consequently, the operation is considered as a bank debit and not as a credit card payment. At the same time, those who do not want or cannot use the automatic payment methods can continue to use the classic postal order, even if activations made with this payment method require a more substantial advance starting from June.

Starting June 1st, Vodafone doubled the security deposit for the activation of an ADSL fixed line, FTTC, FTH and FWA for those who pay with the postal order. The fee to be paid to the shopkeeper or to be paid with the first payment slip has gone from 50 to 100 euros.

The other recent novelty from Vodafone for landline services concerns the transition from bimonthly billing to monthly billing, which has already been active since June for new customers. For those who have already been Vodafone customers since before June, the new payment schedule will come into effect starting September 21st.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

