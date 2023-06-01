The Guangdong Branch of the General Administration of Customs held a policy presentation in our city. After RCEP takes effect in the Philippines, enterprises will welcome new opportunities_Department News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Ling Xuemin Correspondent/Jiang Guanxuan) From June 2, my country will implement the agreed tax rate applicable to RCEP ASEAN members on some imported goods originating in the Philippines. After RCEP came into force for the Philippines, all 15 members have completed the entry into force procedures and implemented tariff concessions with each other, and the agreement has entered a new stage of full implementation. Under this opportunity, on the afternoon of May 31, the Guangdong Branch of the General Administration of Customs held a policy presentation in our city to explain in detail the preferential rules of origin implemented in our country.

The presentation was carried out through the “online + offline” method, attracting more than 200 enterprises from the Jiangmen Customs area to participate, and the atmosphere was warm. The doubts and questions raised by the representatives of the enterprises were answered one by one at the briefing. “Our understanding of the policy is limited. Through this lecture, we can grasp the latest developments of RCEP in a timely manner, which can better help us seize market opportunities.” Zhang Jiahua, customs manager of Heshan Yatushi Printing Co., Ltd., said that RCEP is a manufacturing enterprise. The development has opened up new space. Artus paper products are mainly exported to Europe, America, and countries along the “Belt and Road”. Since RCEP took effect, the company’s export share to ASEAN has continued to increase. “We are currently evaluating the RCEP market, hoping to find new business growth points.”

Since RCEP came into effect, policy dividends have continued to be released. Jiangmen Customs has assisted enterprises in the customs area to actively use the RCEP policy to seize the international market, expand product imports and exports, and help foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure. From January to April, Jiangmen Customs issued 12,100 preferential trade agreement certificates of origin for goods exported to RCEP members, with a value of 4.058 billion yuan; enterprises independently issued 60 RCEP declarations of origin, with a value of 239 million yuan.

Meng Shengnan, Chief of the General Section of Origin of Jiangmen Customs Customs Department, introduced that after RCEP takes effect for the Philippines, in the field of trade in goods, the Philippines will add zero-tariff treatment to my country’s automobiles and parts, some plastic products, textiles and clothing, air conditioners, washing machines, etc. After a certain transition period, the tariffs on the above-mentioned products will be gradually reduced from 3% to 30% to zero. All these will provide more free and convenient conditions for the advantageous enterprises in Jiangmen to expand their trade with the Philippines.

After the full launch of RCEP, Jiangmen Customs will continue to collect core demands, opinions and suggestions from enterprises, promote self-service printing of certificates of origin, declarations of origin and other measures to benefit enterprises and facilitate the people, and help foreign trade enterprises sail to sea.