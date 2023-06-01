Home » NCT DREAM’s 2nd World Tour Encore is about to start and a special stage will be prepared- China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn June 1, according to Korean media reports, the popular boy group NCT DREAM is about to start its second world tour encore. During this performance, the group will prepare a special stage.

The agency said that NCT DREAM’s second world tour Seoul Encore concert “THE DREAM SHOW2: In YOUR DREAM” will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul starting from the 1st. The entire concert will last for three days. The one-day show will be broadcast live online simultaneously on the global platform Beyond LIVE.

This performance is NCT DREAM’s first solo concert in Korea in 9 months since its performance at Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul in September last year. Thanks to the explosive support of fans, the original 2 performances were added to 1. It was held in 3 times.

It is reported that in this performance, NCT DREAM will not only bring popular songs, but also add a stage of hit songs, and a stage that reflects the creativity of the members and wants to show fans. The colorful music and performances will bring the audience Come to be moved. People are looking forward to it!

