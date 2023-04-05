GIn principle, the phasing out of fossil fuels for heat generation is the right thing to do. So far, Germany has done too little here, for example in comparison to Scandinavian countries. In Denmark, new gas and oil heating systems have not been allowed to be installed in existing buildings since 2016. But the German state produces rule mania and control mania instead of elegant technical innovations. Germany is trying to save the climate with the paper clip – with the worst possible consequences.