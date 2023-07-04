“When the focus is on people again”

The Essen startup and innovation hub BRYCK supports young companies that are revolutionizing care with their ideas.

Marc Margulan, founder of dexter health.

Photo: BRYCK

Hardly any industry has been as much in focus in recent years as care. High workload, blatant shortage of staff, excessive bureaucracy and massive time pressure: those who suffer are those in need of care and the nursing staff. People who are dependent on care suffer from the lack of time of the caregivers who rush from one person to the next in need of help. In the worst case, the serious deficiencies in care can lead to serious health problems. Physically and mentally, because there is no time for a conversation, consolation or encouragement. Many professionals suffer from the working conditions in care and decide to leave the profession. In addition, every third nurse will retire in the next ten years. At the same time, due to increasing demographic change, there are more and more people in need of care who are dependent on professional help. The nursing misery shows: The pressure to act is enormous – innovations are desperately needed to make nursing professions more attractive again and to ensure optimal care for those in need of care.

“Technology is the only way to solve the care crisis. Because it is not possible to recruit nursing staff from abroad in the long term. Technology and especially AI will turn all processes and procedures that we know upside down from the ground up. We cannot do care and medicine like we did 50 years ago,” said Marc Margulan, founder of dexter health. What does a future worth living in care look like for him? “If I don’t have to worry about taking care of my parents, grandparents and children. When I know that nurses and doctors have enough time for their patients. If people are once again the focus of our healthcare system, then we will have achieved a future worth living.”

A breath of fresh air for care

Martina Viduka, Founder of Adbosense.

Photo: BRYCK

With their technologies, startups can contribute to innovation in care. The Essen startup and innovation hub BRYCK is committed to this. The company has set itself the task of promoting start-ups that contribute to a future worth living with their solutions. With the BRYCK Booster A separate program was launched to specifically support young companies that use their technologies to improve the care system in the long term. In a free eight-week program, founders are individually supported in achieving their goals and bringing their solutions to hospitals, medical practices and nursing homes.

A number of promising young companies have already emerged from the BRYCK program for startups in the healthcare sector, and their solutions are contributing to a future worth living in:

Advosense: Advosense is developing smart sensors that monitor the dryness level of incontinent patients and notify caregivers in real time when a patient is wet.LUCI: The company has developed an app that enables secure communication and collaboration between care providers, employees and relatives.Dexter Health: The team at this start-up has developed a digital voice assistant for nursing. Using voice control, nursing staff can document vital signs and work steps, requests and calls for help from those in need of care are recognized and forwarded to the person responsible.Novahea: The startup has developed a learning app that enables nursing trainees to expand and deepen their specialist knowledge with digital learning content and step-by-step instructions for all important nursing activities.

Does your idea also contribute to better healthcare? Interested founders can now apply for the next BRYCK Booster, which will start in October 2023. Teams can also apply continuously for the other start-up programs that take place over the course of the year.

Photo: BRYCK

The advantages of the BRYCK Booster at a glance

a 100% customized schedule for the current challenges of the startup professional support from an industry expert and a BRYCK mentor access to the BRYCK community with over 80 members including startups, corporates, investors, universities and many more an on-site BRYCK Demo Day with potential customers and investors six Months free membership in the BRYCK communityup to 150,000 euros seed invest opportunity

Now online apply and actively shape the future of care!

About BRYCK

BRYCK, the Essen-based startup and innovation hub initiated by the RAG-Stiftung, brings founders, investors, scientists and companies together with one goal: to shape a future worth living in. Since the start in 2022, BRYCK has supported over 50 startups in the fields of energy, health, livable cities and hydrogen with programs.

Contact us for more information here.

