“The most luxurious skin care in the world”

What makes La Prairie luxurious if not the price?
There are a few factors that make a brand a luxury brand. The first factor is the formula, it must be highly effective. People want the best skin care there is in the world. We use high-quality ingredients such as caviar, gold, platinum, which offer additional benefits to the skin. The texture of our cream is of paramount importance to anyone who knows about quality skin care. That’s the second factor. The third is our packaging, which is reminiscent of small works of art. Another factor is the service. When consumers move in the luxury segment, they don’t just expect a product, but a holistic experience. That’s why we also have beauty consultants who can give the right recommendations and also offer treatments.

