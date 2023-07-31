Home » The Historic Powerball Winner Faces Tax Dilemma: Lump Sum or Annual Payments?
Business

The Historic Powerball Winner Faces Tax Dilemma: Lump Sum or Annual Payments?

by admin
The Historic Powerball Winner Faces Tax Dilemma: Lump Sum or Annual Payments?

Title: Historic Powerball Winner Faces Tax Dilemma on $1.08 Billion Jackpot

Introduction:
The recent winner of the record-breaking $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot is now faced with a major decision that could significantly impact their winnings. Opting for a lump sum payment would result in a loss of $124 million due to taxes, as indicated by a financial expert. The identity of the lucky winner, who hails from California, is yet to be disclosed.

Payment Method Impacts Taxes:
The winner has the option to receive the prize in a single payment of $516.8 million, which would be subject to a 24% tax. This would lead to a substantial reduction of approximately $111.6 million in their winnings. Alternatively, selecting a series of cash payments over a period of 30 years could provide more flexibility in tax planning, potentially allowing the winner to avoid such high tax withholdings.

State Lottery Tax Rates:
While the winning ticket was purchased in Los Angeles, the winner does not necessarily have to be a California resident. The final amount received by the winner could be affected by state lottery tax rates, which vary across states. States like North Dakota impose a tax rate of 2.9%, whereas New York has a hefty 8.82% tax rate. Notably, certain states like Tennessee, Florida, and California do not apply tax withholding on lottery winnings, while others have lower tax rates.

False Winner Incidents:
The announcement of the massive jackpot has sparked excitement, with some even attempting to falsely claim the prize. A case involved an unidentified woman who tearfully declared herself as the winner at the store where she allegedly purchased the winning ticket. Store owners quickly refuted her claim, stating that she had not purchased any tickets and was seeking attention.

See also  Bank of Japan, Kuroda towards farewell. From Davos: 'failed to target inflation my only regret'

The Mystery Continues:
As the public eagerly awaits the revelation of the true winner’s identity, they are also aware of the crucial decision the winner must make regarding their prize and the associated taxes. The news of the historic Powerball jackpot has caused quite a commotion, keeping everyone on edge.

You may also like

Meloni, maxi military investments: 4-6 billion for German...

“Who hastily buys unrenovated real estate buys a...

Berberè bets on the future with Hyle Capital:...

The Transformation of Tongxiang: Ranking First in Jiaxing...

The watch brands most loved by Silicon Valley’s...

Business goes online – Affaritaliani.it

Dax expected to open lower – investors look...

Japan: Retail Sales +5.9% YoY in June. But...

Five Major Financial Market Events: Earnings Announcements, Non-Farm...

Barbie actress Margot Robbie: That’s how she earned...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy