Son of Colombian President Arrested for Money Laundering and Illicit Enrichment

BOGOTA — A guarantee judge has approved the detention of Nicolás Petro Burgos, the son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and his ex-wife, Daysuri Vásquez Castro, after they were arrested on charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment. The arrest took place on Saturday by elements of the prosecutor’s office.

After a nine-hour session, it was announced that the charge hearing will take place on Tuesday. The criminal judge in charge declared the session as reserved, emphasizing the severity of the charges faced by Petro Burgos and Vásquez Castro.

The Prosecutor’s Office is set to file charges against Petro Burgos for money laundering and illicit enrichment, while Vásquez Castro will face charges for money laundering and violation of personal data. Additionally, the Prosecutor’s Office will request security measures in relation to the case.

The arrest and accusations against the president’s son represent a significant blow to the leftist government of Gustavo Petro. It marks the first time in the country’s history that the son of a sitting president has been arrested and accused of receiving illicit campaign funds, leading to calls for an investigation into the president’s involvement.

During the hearing on Sunday, the judge also approved the seizure of relevant evidence and material elements pertaining to the case. As part of the investigation, the prosecutor’s office collected numerous conversations from Vásquez Castro’s cell phone, which may serve as evidence for the accusations.

The case originated from Vásquez Castro’s earlier statements to the magazine Semana, where she claimed that Petro Burgos had received illegal funds to finance his father’s presidential campaign but had kept the money to invest in a house. She alleged that Petro Burgos received approximately 600 million pesos ($125,000) from Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as the “Marlboro Man,” and around 400 million pesos ($83,000) from Alfonso “El Turco” Hilsaca. Lopesierra was convicted of drug trafficking and extradited to the United States, while Hilsaca faces pending charges for alleged homicide and criminal association.

Nicolás Petro, a 37-year-old lawyer, vehemently denied the accusations made by his ex-wife and offered full cooperation with the authorities. He was married to Vásquez Castro between 2019 and 2022.

Former prosecutor Alfonso Gómez explained that those involved could face a sentence of 15 to 20 years in prison. However, he noted that the outcome would depend on the progress of the legal process. Gómez did not rule out the possibility of Vásquez Castro reaching a plea agreement that could potentially lead to reduced sentences in exchange for providing the entire truth.

President Petro acknowledged that his son’s situation is personally painful but assured the public that the prosecution would be allowed to proceed without any interference in accordance with the law. He maintained that he would not intervene or pressure decisions made by the attorney general and expressed hope that his son would reflect on his mistakes.

The arrest of the president’s son sparked reactions from various sectors. The government team and Vice President Francia Márquez rallied in support of the head of state, highlighting his commitment to non-intervention. Meanwhile, the ruling party, Pacto Histórico, urged the Prosecutor’s Office and the judges to ensure procedural guarantees and impartiality throughout the process.

