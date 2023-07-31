Blockbuster Films ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Drive Entertainment Spending Surge, Says Bank of America

Title: “Blockbuster Films ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Drive Surge in Entertainment Spending, Reveals Bank of America”

CNN — The tremendous success of blockbuster films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” is believed to have left a significant impact on the economic landscape of the United States, as evidenced by the latest statistics shared by Bank of America.

According to the bank, the spending habits of Bank of America cardholders during the week ending July 22 demonstrated a noteworthy increase in non-gas spending by 1.9% compared to the same period last year.

The consumer spending landscape witnessed a decline in various sectors, including online electronics, home improvement, furniture, and accommodation. However, the entertainment sector bucked this trend, experiencing a remarkable surge in spending.

Bank of America cardholders spent a staggering 13.2% more on entertainment in comparison to a year ago, making it the category that experienced the highest growth rate. This growth represents a substantial acceleration from the previous week ending July 15, when leisure spending had only risen by 4.9%.

Bank of America’s research report suggests that the surge in entertainment and clothing store expenditures may be “likely driven in part by the release of the highly anticipated films ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.”

The release of “Barbie” witnessed a phenomenal opening weekend, raking in an impressive $155 million at the domestic box office. The film, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, garnered attention as the biggest debut ever by a female director.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” also had a successful run, grossing a significant $80.5 million. The combined debut of both films, known as “Barbenheimer,” emerged as North America’s fourth-highest-grossing weekend of all time, earning a staggering $302 million.

This impressive surge in spending highlights the consumers’ continued aggressive expenditure in certain sectors, even as they exhibit caution in other areas such as tangible goods.

The impact of these films has been so significant that even Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell was questioned about how the demand for “Barbie” and Taylor Swift concerts might influence the broader economy during a recent interview. Powell described the “general resilience” of the economy, highlighting cooling inflation and a rebound in consumer confidence as “good news.”

However, Powell also acknowledged that if the economy continues to accelerate at this rate, it could pose challenges for the central bank. He emphasized the need for careful monitoring, stating, “At the margin, stronger growth could lead, over time, to higher inflation, and that would require an appropriate monetary policy response. So we’ll watch that closely and see how it evolves over time.”

The surge in entertainment spending driven by the success of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” highlights the significant impact that cultural events and highly anticipated films can have on consumer behavior. As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, it remains to be seen how this surge in spending will evolve and contribute to the overall economic outlook.

