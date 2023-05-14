Home » The insult on the receipt goes viral: “No meat for the pain in the ass”
by admin
In Valencia, a waiter wrote on the receipt of a vegetarian customer “no meat for the pain in the ass”

Going out to dinner is not always a pleasant experience. Often what ruins an evening is not so much the food on the table as the behavior of the restaurant staff. That’s exactly what happened to Valenciawhere a waiter carried over receipt “no meat for the pain in the ass” under a plate of spaghetti. The @soycamerero account on Twitter reported the news, complete with photos of the various dishes eaten.

The receipt with attached insult comes from the request of a vegetarian customer to remove the meat from the spaghetti, which it seems he hadn’t even chosen as a first course. “Initially we ordered spaghetti with mushrooms with cheese and without meat but the dish was off the menu. No one said anything to us and, without consulting us, they brought us this spaghetti with tomato sauce which they intended to charge us at full price but honestly…The ones I do they look better at home.”

